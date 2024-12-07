Stellantis to rejoin ACEA auto manufacturers association

MILAN (Reuters) -Stellantis on Friday said it planned to rejoin European auto lobby ACEA, which it had left at the beginning of 2023, in a move that might flag a more cautious stance for the automaker on its electrification plans.

"Stellantis, Europe's second largest carmaker, confirms that it intends to apply for membership of ACEA," the group said in a statement.

The European Automobile Manufacturers Association, widely known by its French acronym ACEA, has been the industry's main lobbying group since its creation in 1991, uniting Europe's car, truck, van and bus makers.

Stellantis had left the group following a decision by its former CEO Carlos Tavares.

Tavares, who resigned early this week, recently opposed an ACEA proposal to delay European Union fines for automakers which fail to meet intermediate carbon reduction targets set for 2025.

ACEA on Saturday welcomed Stellantis' application.

"Given Europe's unprecedented competitiveness crisis and collective need to master the challenges of the green transformation, it is more important than ever to stand united," it said in a statement.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari and Alessandro Parodi; writing by Angelo Amante and Gavin Jones; Editing by Nick Zieminski)