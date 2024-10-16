Stellantis recalls over 20,000 hybrid SUVs in US over brake pedal concern

FILE PHOTO: Logo of Stellantis outside the company's building in Chartres-de-Bretagne

(Reuters) -Stellantis said on Wednesday that it is recalling 20,755 hybrid crossover SUVs in the U.S. over a concern with the brake pedal on impacted models.

The automaker said that some SUVs may have been built with a brake pedal that could inadvertently disengage while being applied.

Stellantis added that it was aware of 15 cases globally, including one accident, with no injuries reported.

The recall includes certain 2024-2025 model-year Alfa Romeo Tonale plug-in hybrid SUVs and some 2024 model-year Dodge Hornet PHEV SUVs, which are based on the same platform.

The remedy consists of reinforcing the brake pedal and will be provided free of charge, Stellantis said.

(Reporting by Nathan Gomes in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K and Mrigank Dhaniwala)