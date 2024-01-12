Advertisement
Stellantis posts 5.9% rise in 2023 European registrations

Reuters
·1 min read
Stellantis unveils Peugeot 408 in Paris

MILAN (Reuters) - Stellantis said on Friday its vehicle registrations in Europe rose 5.9% last year, giving the automaker an 18.4% market share in the region.

The performance consolidates Stellantis' position as the second largest player in the 29 main European markets where it operates, the group said in a statement, behind the Volkswagen Group.

Stellantis was 2023 market leader in France and Italy, its two home markets.

"Our full-year sales performance reaffirms our position as the unrivalled challenger for the #1 spot," said Uwe Hochgeschurtz, Stellantis Chief Operating Officer, Enlarged Europe.

In the fully-electric (BEV) vehicle segment, where Stellantis' range includes models such as the Fiat 500e, Opel Corsa electric, and Peugeot e-208, the group's registrations increased 14% year on year in 2023, for a 14.2% market share.

With "several" new BEV models expected this year, Stellantis said it was on track to double its all-electric offering in Europe by the end of 2024.

(Reporting by Giulio Piovaccari Editing by Gavin Jones and Mark Potter)