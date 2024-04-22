Assessing the Upcoming Dividend and Historical Performance of Stellantis NV

Stellantis NV (NYSE:STLA) recently announced a dividend of $1.55 per share, payable on 2024-05-03, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-04-22. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Stellantis NV's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Stellantis NV Do?

Warning! GuruFocus has detected 3 Warning Signs with STLA.

High Yield Dividend Stocks in Gurus' Portfolio

This Powerful Chart Made Peter Lynch 29% A Year For 13 Years

How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock?

ADVERTISEMENT

Stellantis NV was formed on Jan. 16, 2021, from the merger of Fiat Chrysler Automobiles and PSA Group. The combination of the two companies created the world's fifth-largest automaker, with 14 automobile brands. In 2023, pro forma Stellantis had sales volume of 6.2 million vehicles and EUR 189.5 billion in revenue, albeit affected by the microchip shortage. Europe is Stellantis' largest market, accounting for 44% of 2023 global volume while North America and South America were 29% and 15%, respectively.

Stellantis NV's Dividend Analysis

A Glimpse at Stellantis NV's Dividend History

Stellantis NV has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2021. Dividends are currently distributed on a yearly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Stellantis NV's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Stellantis NV currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 5.76% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 6.39%. This suggests an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months. Based on Stellantis NV's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Stellantis NV stock as of today is approximately 5.76%.

Stellantis NV's Dividend Analysis

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. A lower ratio suggests that the company retains a significant part of its earnings, thereby ensuring the availability of funds for future growth and unexpected downturns. As of 2023-12-31, Stellantis NV's dividend payout ratio is 0.20. Stellantis NV's profitability rank, offers an understanding of the company's earnings prowess relative to its peers. GuruFocus ranks Stellantis NV's profitability 7 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, suggesting good profitability prospects. The company has reported positive net income for each of year over the past decade, further solidifying its high profitability.

Story continues

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

To ensure the sustainability of dividends, a company must have robust growth metrics. Stellantis NV's growth rank of 7 out of 10 suggests that the company's growth trajectory is good relative to its competitors. Revenue is the lifeblood of any company, and Stellantis NV's revenue per share, combined with the 3-year revenue growth rate, indicates a strong revenue model. Stellantis NV's revenue has increased by approximately 27.40% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 89.32% of global competitors. The company's 3-year EPS growth rate showcases its capability to grow its earnings, a critical component for sustaining dividends in the long run. During the past three years, Stellantis NV's earnings increased by approximately 75.40% per year on average, a rate that outperforms approximately 91.37% of global competitors. Lastly, the company's 5-year EBITDA growth rate of 28.80%, which outperforms approximately 84.32% of global competitors.

Next Steps

In conclusion, Stellantis NV's upcoming dividend payment, consistent dividend history, and strong yield metrics paint a picture of a company committed to returning value to shareholders. With a low payout ratio, Stellantis NV retains ample earnings for future investments and weathering economic fluctuations. Coupled with a high profitability rank and robust growth metrics, the company appears well-positioned to sustain and potentially increase its dividend payments. Value investors may find Stellantis NV an attractive option, considering its dividend growth rate, payout ratio, profitability, and growth metrics. Will Stellantis NV continue to drive shareholder value through dividends as it navigates the dynamic automotive industry? Only time will tell, but the data certainly suggest a promising road ahead.

GuruFocus Premium users can screen for high-dividend yield stocks using the High Dividend Yield Screener.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

