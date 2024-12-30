Is Stellantis N.V. (STLA) the Biggest EV Stock In the World Heading Into 2025?

We recently compiled a list of the 12 Biggest EV Stocks In the World Heading into 2025. In this article, we are going to take a look at where Stellantis N.V. (NYSE:STLA) stands against the other EV stocks.

Vehicle Market Outlook for 2025 Reflects Mixed Opportunities

According to the S&P Global Mobility report, global vehicle sales in 2025 are expected to reach 89.6 million units, growing 1.7% from 2024. However, several challenges, including high interest rates, economic uncertainty, and evolving electrification policies, are likely to limit growth. In the US, the incoming administration's policies, including tariffs and deregulation, could further complicate the market. The European market is projected to grow modestly due to economic risks and stricter emission rules.

Meanwhile, China's vehicle market is expected to see continued growth, especially in new energy vehicles, supported by incentives and subsidies. Global production is forecast to decline by 0.4%, with regional variations. Electric vehicles are still a growth sector, with battery electric vehicle sales projected to reach 15.1 million units, a 30% increase from 2024, the report states. However, uncertainties regarding infrastructure, policies, and supply chains persist.

China’s Electric Vehicle Surge Set to Outpace the World

China is set to lead global EV sales, with domestic EV sales expected to exceed 12 million units by 2025, a 20% increase from the previous year, as reported by the Financial Times. This growth comes as traditional car sales are expected to decline by over 10%. China's EV success is attributed to advancements in technology and resource supply chains, lowering manufacturing costs. While EV growth has slowed in Europe and the U.S., China’s market continues to expand rapidly, overtaking Western competitors.

However, intense competition and oversupply in the domestic market could lead to consolidation among Chinese manufacturers. The market is anticipated to face challenges in 2025 due to policy changes, but strong growth is expected to resume later in the decade.

New Approach for Reshaping the U.S. Auto Sector

According to a Bloomberg report, advisers to President-elect Donald Trump are proposing a two-pronged strategy to reshape the U.S. auto industry. The plan includes cutting federal subsidies for EVs while fostering a domestic supply chain for their production. This approach aims to prioritize U.S. automakers without taxpayer support for consumers. Recommendations also include easing environmental reviews, speeding up permits for EV projects, and expanding tariffs on EV-related imports.

