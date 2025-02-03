Stellantis shakes up management, structure, as CEO search continues

MILAN (Reuters) -Stellantis announced management changes on Monday as part of a shake-up at the world's fourth-largest automaker launched after the shock exit CEO Carlos Tavares in December.

The search for a new permanent CEO is "well under way", the company's interim executive committee led by Chairman John Elkann said in a statement, reiterating that the process would be concluded in the first half of this year.

On Monday it announced that head of North American operations Antonio Filosa, who is seen as a candidate to become the group's new CEO, is taking on the additional role of global chief for quality.

He will leave his job as head of the Jeep brand to Bob Broderdorf.

Alain Favey has been appointed head of the group's Peugeot brand, replacing Linda Jackson, a long-time serving manager under Tavares who is retiring.

Anne Abboud inherits Stellantis' Pro One commercial vehicles unit from Jean-Philippe Imparato, who has been leading Stellantis European operations since October.

Also as part of the reorganisation plan, Stellantis has integrated its software and engineering activities under Chief Engineering and Technology Officer Ned Curic, the company said.

Chief Software Officer Yves Bonnefont, a veteran of both Stellantis and previously Peugeot owner PSA, is leaving the group.

"Today's announcements will further simplify our organisation and increase our local agility and rigour of execution," Elkann said.

Stellantis also said it was giving greater powers to its regional heads in product planning and development and in industrial and commercial activities.

Tavares managed the merger between PSA and Fiat Chrysler in early 2021.

He then served as CEO of Stellantis but abruptly quit late last year after differences with leading shareholders following a profit warning in September.

