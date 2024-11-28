‘Stay true to yourself and hit post’: a flashy, absurd night at Australia’s TikTok awards

Twenty-three-year-old Bridey Drake was crowned the creator of the year at the Australian Tiktok awards for her relatable videos about the struggles of adulthood. Photograph: Jack Owen Bennett

Between them, the Australian online personalities who took the stage at the annual TikTok awards on Wednesday have more than 100 million followers – but if you’re over the age of 30, you probably haven’t heard of any of them.

About 3.4m public votes were cast for this year’s TikTok awards, which honour the top creators in categories like beauty, fitness, food, comedy and music. Just about everyone at the invite-only event found fame in a particular niche. Among the online stars in attendance were a quartet of brothers who perform highly choreographed dances in public (160,000 followers), a gay couple who constantly redecorate their home (3.4m followers), and a woman who has built her following on having very long hair (The Aussie Rapunzel, 1.3m followers). Another woman has amassed 1.5m followers by posting videos where she asks strangers if they are currently on their period. These are people who are regularly stopped on the street by fans, and who have so many followers they can make their living from brand deals.

The ceremony, held in Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion, was a safe space for the hyper-online. Brand activations encouraged guests to strike a pose in elaborate photo set-ups. Creators in the audience were live on TikTok all night from their seats, having packed their own portable ring lights – often meaning the crowd stayed uncomfortably quiet during the award presentations, as it is hard to clap and hold your phone at the same time. It was impossible to use the bathroom without accidentally crashing a TikTok being filmed in the mirror.

“The main advice I have to give is stay true to yourself and hit post,” TikToker Leah Halton told the room, while accepting the award for video of the year for a 12-second lip-sync video that has been watched 939m times. “You never know where it might take you.”

Entertainment throughout the night spanned the flashy and the absurd. US pop star JoJo Siwa, who performed her song Karma and presented the music artist of the year award (won by an absent Royel Otis). Beatmaker Cyril Riley enlisted Australian Idol runner-up Shannon Noll for a song. Host Robert Irwin brought out a live snake. Branded T-shirts were shot into the crowd from an airgun. The evening’s skincare sponsor even had performers dressed as bottles of their product perform a dance to a jagged electronic track while a DJ dropped disembodied spoken word soundbites like “dermatologist recommended”. There were onstage references to memes that were popular on TikTok this year, like the Four Seasons Orlando Baby.

