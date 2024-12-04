Statutory Profit Doesn't Reflect How Good Becton Dickinson's (NYSE:BDX) Earnings Are

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) just reported healthy earnings but the stock price didn't move much. We think that investors have missed some encouraging factors underlying the profit figures.

NYSE:BDX Earnings and Revenue History December 4th 2024

How Do Unusual Items Influence Profit?

To properly understand Becton Dickinson's profit results, we need to consider the US$514m expense attributed to unusual items. While deductions due to unusual items are disappointing in the first instance, there is a silver lining. When we analysed the vast majority of listed companies worldwide, we found that significant unusual items are often not repeated. And, after all, that's exactly what the accounting terminology implies. If Becton Dickinson doesn't see those unusual expenses repeat, then all else being equal we'd expect its profit to increase over the coming year.

Our Take On Becton Dickinson's Profit Performance

Unusual items (expenses) detracted from Becton Dickinson's earnings over the last year, but we might see an improvement next year. Based on this observation, we consider it likely that Becton Dickinson's statutory profit actually understates its earnings potential! And the EPS is up 12% annually, over the last three years. At the end of the day, it's essential to consider more than just the factors above, if you want to understand the company properly. So while earnings quality is important, it's equally important to consider the risks facing Becton Dickinson at this point in time. Our analysis shows 2 warning signs for Becton Dickinson (1 is a bit unpleasant!) and we strongly recommend you look at them before investing.

Today we've zoomed in on a single data point to better understand the nature of Becton Dickinson's profit. But there are plenty of other ways to inform your opinion of a company. Some people consider a high return on equity to be a good sign of a quality business. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks with high insider ownership.

