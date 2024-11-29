How stats chiefs left Britain flying blind

Reeves covered in equations

How many Britons are unemployed? How fast is the economy growing? How many people migrate in and out of Britain each year?

These are crucial facts that politicians, central bankers and civil servants must know when drawing up laws, making economic decisions and measuring the impact of policy. Such calculations affect us all.

Yet decision makers have been flying blind after a breakdown at Britain’s official statistics body that has forced it to admit it is now producing highly unreliable data.

The scale of the problem was clear to see on Thursday when the Office for National Statistics (ONS) admitted it had somehow missed 166,000 migrants who came to Britain in the 12 months ending to June 2023. It means net migration over the period was actually an unprecedented 906,000, not 740,000.

It is not just migration figures that are unreliable: the ONS faces scrutiny over its labour market data, with the statistics body admitting it cannot say with confidence how many people are unemployed or in work.

The fundamental breakdown in the reliability of Britain’s data has been blamed on the death of the landline and the overly long surveys used to collect data. Yet the stats watchdog also faces questions about the ability of its workforce. The ONS appears to struggle to attract top talent and its unionised civil servants who work from home are now in open rebellion against management over attempts to drag them back to the office. Critics say this row over working from home is distracting them from the day job.

MPs are now demanding answers. Dame Meg Hillier, chairman of the Treasury Committee, warned national statistician Sir Ian Diamond last week that MPs “have major concerns” about the UK’s ability to set interest rates and make tax and spend decisions because of the data issues. Bank of England officials have also warned that the job of controlling inflation has been made more difficult.

Jonathan Portes, a professor focused on labour markets and immigration at King’s College London, says the errors with migration figures “suggests that the communication between the ONS and the Home Office is not as good as it could be”.

“There is a significant number of Ukrainians who the Home Office recorded as giving visas to and entering, and the ONS had for whatever reason not counted them in previous statistics.”

An independent review undertaken by Professor Denise Lievesley at the start of 2024 found that officials were reluctant to share data with other government departments because of fears over privacy issues or that problems with quality of the information would be exposed.

