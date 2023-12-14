Advertisement
Canada markets open in 14 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    20,629.45
    +395.61 (+1.96%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,707.09
    +63.39 (+1.37%)
     

  • DOW

    37,090.24
    +512.30 (+1.40%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7447
    +0.0045 (+0.61%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    71.55
    +2.08 (+2.99%)
     

  • Bitcoin CAD

    56,963.92
    +1,420.45 (+2.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    877.21
    +29.26 (+3.45%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    2,054.60
    +57.30 (+2.87%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    1,947.51
    +66.24 (+3.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9600
    -0.0730 (-1.81%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    16,642.25
    +78.50 (+0.47%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    11.98
    -0.21 (-1.72%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,669.05
    +120.61 (+1.60%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    32,686.25
    -240.10 (-0.73%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.6786
    -0.0015 (-0.22%)
     
MARKETS LIVE BLOG:

STOCKS SEEN EXTENDING GAINS AS FED PIVOT FUELS EUPHORIA

Fed forecasting cooling inflation, muted unemployment, moderation in economic growth

Statistics Canada reports manufacturing sales down 2.8% in October

The Canadian Press
·1 min read

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says manufacturing sales fell 2.8 per cent to $71.0 billion, led by a drop in petroleum and coal product sales as well as lower sales in the machinery and computer and electronic product subsectors.

The agency says sales fell in 12 of 21 subsectors it tracks.

The petroleum and coal products subsector fell 10.3 per cent to $8.4 billion in October as it saw lower prices as well as a decline in volumes.

The machinery subsector dropped 6.6 per cent to $4.4 billion, while computer and electronic products fell 15 per cent to $1.4 billion.

Sales of aerospace products and parts rose 6.9 per cent to $2.2 billion.

Statistics Canada says total sales in constant dollars fell 2.2 per cent in October, indicating a lower volume of goods sold.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 14, 2023.

The Canadian Press