Canadian Press NewsAlert: October inflation rate slows to 3.1%

BREAKING:

INFLATION IN CANADA COOLS TO 3.1% IN OCTOBER

On a seasonally adjusted monthly basis, the CPI fell 0.1% last month, says StatCan

The Canadian Press

OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the inflation rate slowed to 3.1 per cent on a year-over-year basis, down from 3.8 per cent in September.

More coming.

The Canadian Press