Canadian Press NewsAlert: October inflation rate slows to 3.1%

The S&P 500 will end next year only about 3% higher than its current level, with a possible U.S. economic slowdown or recession among the biggest risks for the market in 2024, according to strategists in a Reuters poll released Tuesday. The benchmark index will finish next year at 4,700, according to the median forecast of 33 strategists polled by Reuters during the last week and a half. Nine of 13 strategists who also answered a question on whether U.S. stocks will hit a record high in the coming six months said yes, and most of them said they expect it to happen in the early part of 2024.