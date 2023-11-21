Canadian Press NewsAlert: October inflation rate slows to 3.1%
OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the inflation rate slowed to 3.1 per cent on a year-over-year basis, down from 3.8 per cent in September.
More coming.
The Canadian Press
OTTAWA — Statistics Canada says the inflation rate slowed to 3.1 per cent on a year-over-year basis, down from 3.8 per cent in September.
More coming.
The Canadian Press
(Bloomberg) -- A cold snap will spread across Europe from the weekend, testing the region’s energy systems for the first time this winter.Most Read from BloombergCitigroup Cuts Over 300 Senior Manager Roles in Latest RestructuringNearly All of OpenAI Staff Threaten to Go to Microsoft If Board Doesn’t QuitThe Doomed Mission Behind Sam Altman’s Shock Ouster From OpenAIMicrosoft Ends Weekend of OpenAI Drama With Coup of Its OwnOpenAI in ‘Intense Discussions’ to Quell Potential Staff MutinyHelsinki
Canada Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland on Tuesday is set to deliver a midyear fiscal update that will show widening deficits and weak economic growth and include targeted spending to boost housing supply. With interest rates at a two-decade high and inflation still elevated, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government is under pressure to curb spending, which the central bank warned is stoking inflationary pressures. Freeland is due to present the Fall Economic Statement (FES) to the House of Commons after 4 p.m. EST (2100 GMT).
As EV makers in China wage an intense price war to prop up slowing demand, Chinese brands with strong hybrid lineups are emerging as winners, attracting consumers with vehicles with long range that can cost less than gasoline cars. The emerging trend may provide a glimmer of hope for global automakers such as Toyota and Honda who are pursuing "multi-pronged" electrification strategies, as electric vehicle (EV) sales lose momentum in Europe and the U.S., partly because of high auto financing costs. One-third of total vehicle sales by Toyota, the world's top-selling automaker, are already hybrids and the company reported a 34% surge in hybrid sales in the six months to end-September, outpacing 9% growth in overall revenue.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas hotel union workers voted overwhelmingly Monday to approve their contract agreement with casino giant Caesars Entertainment, signaling an end to lengthy labor disputes that had brought the threat of a historic strike to the Strip. The Culinary Workers Union announced on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, that 99% of the vote favored the new five-year deal. “BEST CONTRACT EVER! Congratulations to 10,000 hospitality workers!,” the post said. The union is expected
The S&P 500 will end next year only about 3% higher than its current level, with a possible U.S. economic slowdown or recession among the biggest risks for the market in 2024, according to strategists in a Reuters poll released Tuesday. The benchmark index will finish next year at 4,700, according to the median forecast of 33 strategists polled by Reuters during the last week and a half. Nine of 13 strategists who also answered a question on whether U.S. stocks will hit a record high in the coming six months said yes, and most of them said they expect it to happen in the early part of 2024.
(Bloomberg) -- Hungary’s central bank is poised to maintain the pace of monetary easing, resisting government pressure for a bolder move in lowering the European Union’s highest borrowing costs.Most Read from BloombergCitigroup Cuts Over 300 Senior Manager Roles in Latest RestructuringNearly All of OpenAI Staff Threaten to Go to Microsoft If Board Doesn’t QuitThe Doomed Mission Behind Sam Altman’s Shock Ouster From OpenAIMicrosoft Ends Weekend of OpenAI Drama With Coup of Its OwnOpenAI in ‘Inten
An Ontario court has granted Bad Boy Furniture Warehouse Ltd. permission to begin liquidating its stores as it works to restructure the business. A court order given by Judge Herman Wilton-Siegel on Nov. 17 allowed the Pickering, Ont.-based furniture company known for its zany television and radio ads boasting "nooobody" could beat its prices to immediately start selling off its merchandise. Documents filed with the Superior Court of Justice say sales will occur at the brand's 12 stores located
(Bloomberg) -- Chinese developers’ bonds gained along with their shares after authorities began drafting a list of 50 real estate firms that would be eligible for a range of financing as Beijing sought to support the embattled property sector.Most Read from BloombergCitigroup Cuts Over 300 Senior Manager Roles in Latest RestructuringNearly All of OpenAI Staff Threaten to Go to Microsoft If Board Doesn’t QuitThe Doomed Mission Behind Sam Altman’s Shock Ouster From OpenAIMicrosoft Ends Weekend of
As the world's most powerful oil producers ponder further supply cuts, Russia has little incentive for a radical change as its energy revenue is strong, oil prices are higher than its forecasts and its budget deficit is narrowing. Ministers from OPEC+, which groups the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and allies led by Russia, meet on Sunday in Vienna. OPEC+ is set to consider whether to make additional oil supply cuts, three OPEC+ sources told Reuters with prices down by 16% since late September as crude output in the U.S., the world's top producer, held at record highs, while the market was concerned about demand growth, especially from China, the No. 1 importer of oil.
TOKYO (AP) — Global shares traded mixed Tuesday after a rally on Wall Street that was led by gains in Microsoft following its announcement that it was hiring Sam Altman, former CEO of OpenAI, the ChatGPT maker. U.S. futures were lower, while oil prices fell. France's CAC 40 lost 0.1% in early trading to 7,238.89, while Germany's DAX rose 0.2% to 15,936.25. Britain's FTSE 100 declined nearly 0.2% to 7,483.15. U.S. shares were set to drift lower with Dow futures down nearly 0.1% at 35,195.00. S&P
The African Development Bank (AfDB) could launch its debut hybrid capital note, sized between $500 million and $1 billion, before the end of the month if market conditions are right, the bank's acting treasurer said. AfDB is set to become to first multilateral lender to issue a perpetual hybrid note - a deeply subordinated, debt-like equity instrument that will have a lower credit rating than the lender's AAA-rated bonds. Sefiani said the note could be issued before end-November if financial market conditions continue to improve and before investors start to close their books for the year in December.
OTTAWA — Forecasters anticipate Canada's inflation rate took another dip in October as gasoline prices fell from the previous month and grocery prices rose more slowly. Statistics Canada is set to release its consumer price index report Tuesday morning, ahead of the federal government's fall economic statement that will come in the afternoon. Canada's inflation rate came in at 3.8 per cent in September. BMO expects the annual rate to come in at 3.2 per cent for October. BMO chief economist Dougl
(Bloomberg) -- European natural gas declined amid healthy inventories, as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its price outlook on a better-than-expected market balance. Most Read from BloombergCitigroup Cuts Over 300 Senior Manager Roles in Latest RestructuringNearly All of OpenAI Staff Threaten to Go to Microsoft If Board Doesn’t QuitThe Doomed Mission Behind Sam Altman’s Shock Ouster From OpenAIMicrosoft Ends Weekend of OpenAI Drama With Coup of Its OwnOpenAI in ‘Intense Discussions’ to Quell Po
The Culinary Workers and Bartenders Unions had earlier this month reached a tentative deal with Caesars for a "historic" new contract for 10,000 employees. The unions had also reached agreements with Wynn Resorts and MGM Resorts International, the ratification votes for which are due in the next few days. The casinos reached the agreement with the unions just in time before the strike on Nov. 10, which had threatened to shut down the Las Vegas Strip.
You're probably well aware that you should stash away some money in a high-yield savings account in case of various emergencies. This is particularly true now, during an era of high-interest rates and...
With wind chill making it feel like –16 at 6 a.m., this morning has the feel of winter in the air. More signs of the next season are expected to start falling from the skies and cover the ground soon.Environment Canada has winter weather travel advisories for Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday morning for almost all of eastern Ontario, with the exception of communities close to Lake Ontario. Gatineau also has one.Environment Canada has winter weather travel advisories, in grey, for almost all o
“Don’t make that face! I’m just being honest,” the comedian told the former president's niece.
The coup-attempting former president has skipped all three debates to date but has been getting more agitated about them as the GOP primaries draw closer.
Carrie Johnson showed off her never-ending legs in a stunning bikini photo from a previous holiday abroad. The photo comes after a recent trip away with her children, whom she shares with Boris Johnson. See it here…
Police in Ohio are investigating the case as a murder-suicide.