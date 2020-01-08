Does Your State Produce the Richest Athletes?

Few things drive sports in America quite like regional rivalry. It’s one thing to enjoy watching your favorite team win a game, it’s another if it includes the guy from your hometown downright embarrassing the competition. As such, there’s a different type of pride associated with success for someone who hails from the same place you do. But can you quantify that? Are there certain states that are just better at churning out elite athletes?

That’s why GOBankingRates conducted a study to see which states can lay claim to producing the top athletes. The study took the 95 highest-paid athletes in the four major American sports — a list that no hockey player was able to crack, unsurprisingly — and then found the state where they were born, the state where they attended high school and the state where they went to college. Each instance was counted once and combined for a final tally that should give a better sense of which states can claim to have played the largest role in the development of some of the world’s most elite athletes.

Data is accurate as of August 6, 2019, and is subject to change.

32. Delaware

Born in state: 0

0 Attended high school in state: 0

0 Attended college in state: 1

The lone entrant for Delaware would be Denver Broncos — née Baltimore Ravens — quarterback Joe Flacco, who was drafted by Baltimore following his time at the University of Delaware. Flacco ultimately led the Ravens to a Super Bowl in 2012.

31. West Virginia

Born in state: 0

0 Attended high school in state: 1

1 Attended college in state: 0

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Andrew Wiggins was born in Toronto and played college ball for the University of Kansas, but before that he was playing for Huntington Prep in West Virginia during his high school years. And well, he won the Naismith Prep Player of the Year and Mr. Basketball USA awards.

30. Maryland

Born in state: 0

0 Attended high school in state: 1

1 Attended college in state: 0

Kevin Durant is one of the NBA’s most recognized names — winning two titles in three seasons with the Golden State Warriors before signing with the Brooklyn Nets this offseason. He originally hails from Washington, D.C., but played his high school ball in nearby Rockville, Maryland, at Montrose Christian School.

29. Mississippi

Born in state: 0

0 Attended high school in state: 1

1 Attended college in state: 1

New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning hails from Louisiana — his father, Archie, spent all but three seasons with the New Orleans Saints — but he attended Ole Miss for college. Meanwhile, Phoenix Suns shooting guard Devin Booker may have been born in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and attended the University of Kentucky, but he played his high school ball for Moss Point.

28. Kansas

Born in state: 0

0 Attended high school in state: 0

0 Attended college in state: 2

Kansas may lack for home-grown talent, but the college basketball powerhouse that is the University of Kansas helps land them on this list. Two of the highest-paid NBA big men — Joel Embiid and Andrew Wiggins — both spent their college basketball days enjoying “rock chalk, Jayhawk” chants.

27. Hawaii

Born in state: 1

1 Attended high school in state: 1

1 Attended college in state: 0

What would make anyone who grew up on the island paradise of Hawaii want to leave home? Well, a scholarship to be the starting quarterback at a major program en route to becoming an NFL star could do it. That’s what enticed now Tennessee Titans quarterback Marcus Mariota to leave his hometown of Honolulu for the University of Oregon.

26. Washington, D.C.

Born in state: 2

2 Attended high school in state: 0

0 Attended college in state: 0

While neither of the elite athletes born in the nation’s capital stayed for either their high school or college careers, both Kevin Durant and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck hail from there.

25. Arkansas

Born in state: 1

1 Attended high school in state: 0

0 Attended college in state: 1

Utah Jazz point guard Mike Conley is one of the few players on this list who has a different state for his birthplace, high school and college, but it all started in Arkansas where he was born. Meanwhile, pitcher Dallas Keuchel — formerly of the Houston Astros but now playing for the Atlanta Braves — was an Arkansas Razorback for his college years.

24. Colorado

Born in state: 1

1 Attended high school in state: 1

1 Attended college in state: 1

Unlike Mike Conley, left tackle Nate Solder of the New York Giants enjoyed a certain degree of stability in his youth. He was lucky enough to play high school and college football in his home state of Colorado.

23. Wisconsin

Born in state: 1

1 Attended high school in state: 1

1 Attended college in state: 2

Jordan Zimmermann has struggled mightily since he signed with the Detroit Tigers in 2015, despite the move bringing him much closer to home — he was born in Wisconsin and played his high school and college baseball there.

22. Washington

Born in state: 2

2 Attended high school in state: 1

1 Attended college in state: 1

Chicago Cubs pitcher Jon Lester — who also spent his high school years in state — and Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith were both born in Washington. Smith made his way to California for college, but Warriors guard Klay Thompson went the opposite direction — hailing from California but going to Washington State University to play hoops.

