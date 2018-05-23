States, leagues and casinos hope to hit legal sports gambling home run

Casinos around the country may soon feel a bit more like those in Las Vegas.

That's what casinos and racetracks nationwide are betting on after last week's monumental U.S. Supreme Court decision to allow states to legalize sports gambling, overturning federal legislation that banned the practice outside of Nevada. Gambling establishments hope to be soliciting wagers on sporting events and horse races as soon as possible.

Although last Monday's Supreme Court ruling on the Murphy v. National Collegiate Athletic Association case is only to give states the right to legalize sports gambling--and not to automatically legalize it nationwide--the move is likely to prompt significant short-and-long term changes for sports fans, leagues, teams and the media.

Betting on sports already occurs regularly throughout the country, but to this point it has largely been through unregulated and illegal channels. The American Gaming Association estimates that Americans illegally wager about $150 billion on U.S. sports and $500 billion globally every year.

Now, casinos, states and—more recently—sports leagues themselves are seeing sports betting legalization as a way to pull from that previously untapped pool of underground gambling money.

States like New Jersey could see legal sports betting begin as soon as this weekend. The Garden State is among the best-prepared states to act quickly on the historic court decision because it's the state where the now-successful legal battle began.

Sports leagues were often the biggest roadblock to the now-open sports betting atmosphere, butting heads with gaming advocates and those seeking bigger profits because the leagues have long seen gambling as a threat to sports' integrity.

The leagues' nervousness around the growing appeal of sports gambling prompted a federal law known as the Professional and Amateur Sports Protection Act of 1992 (PASPA), which made it unlawful for states to "sponsor, operate, advertise, promote, license or authorize" sports gambling practices. Nevada—which has allowed widespread sports gambling since 1949—was grandfathered from the law and the only state fully excluded from PASPA's ban.

After former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie signed a law declaring sports gambling legal in the state in 2012, the NCAA and North America's four major professional sports leagues sued Christie, citing PAPSA's restrictions. The ensuing legal battle eventually ascended to the nation's highest court.

Now that the Supreme Court struck down PAPSA for unconstitutionally restricting states' rights granted by the 10th Amendment, a domino effect is about to play out before the nation's eyes.

In preparation for a ruling such as this, five states have already passed legislation that puts them in a position to legalize and organize sports gambling. Fourteen more states have introduced such bills in hopes of passing them.

"There's never been momentum like this before," says Sara Slane, Senior Vice President of Public Affairs at the AGA, in regard to the support that legalized sports gambling has gained in recent years. "We're extremely optimistic about the future [of sports gambling]."

Along with state legislatures, companies and resorts have also been preparing for this moment and are primed to capitalize on PASPA's demise.

"We have already established the architecture to deploy sports betting as soon as the states allow us to do that," MGM Resorts CEO Jim Murren said last week on CNBC's "Power Lunch."

Murren said that the ruling could lead to "hundreds of millions of dollars in profit to the company." Murren's optimism stems from, among other factors, MGM's footprint beyond Las Vegas; the company owns the Borgata resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey and other gambling properties in Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan and Mississippi.

As sports gambling legalization spreads, the gaming and sports industries could see massive financial benefits. The AGA argues that a transparent, regulated and legal sports betting market will subvert the illegal market, and a cut of those billions will then go to newly-minted sportsbooks.

"The gaming industry certainly stands to benefit," Slane says. "But the biggest beneficiary in all of this is sports."





Fans figure to spend more time watching sports in a legalized sports betting environment, as they're more likely to have money on the line at any moment and to want to see if their bets pay off. This increased fan engagement could lead to a jump in advertising sales and sponsorship deals, which Slane says would be highly profitable for sports leagues and "transformational" for the sports broadcasting industry and linear TV.

