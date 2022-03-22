Canada markets open in 1 hour 40 minutes

  • S&P/TSX

    22,009.13
    +190.66 (+0.87%)
     

  • S&P 500

    4,461.18
    -1.94 (-0.04%)
     

  • DOW

    34,552.99
    -201.94 (-0.58%)
     

  • CAD/USD

    0.7948
    +0.0006 (+0.08%)
     

  • CRUDE OIL

    112.02
    -0.10 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-CAD

    53,972.52
    +1,713.86 (+3.28%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    983.14
    +52.11 (+5.60%)
     

  • GOLD FUTURES

    1,927.10
    -2.40 (-0.12%)
     

  • RUSSELL 2000

    2,065.94
    -20.21 (-0.97%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.3150
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • NASDAQ futures

    14,393.50
    +23.00 (+0.16%)
     

  • VOLATILITY

    23.22
    -0.65 (-2.72%)
     

  • FTSE

    7,471.67
    +29.28 (+0.39%)
     

  • NIKKEI 225

    27,224.11
    +396.68 (+1.48%)
     

  • CAD/EUR

    0.7220
    +0.0016 (+0.22%)
     

Statement by the Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr.

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • ABQQ

CALGARY, AB, March 22, 2022 /CNW/ - Today, the Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr., issued the following statement regarding the collective bargaining negotiations between Canadian Pacific Railway and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference:

"With the assistance of mediators from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service, Canadian Pacific Railway and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference have agreed to resolve their remaining collective agreement provisions through binding arbitration.

Normal business operations will resume on March 22 and continue during the arbitration period. At the end of the arbitration period, a new collective agreement will be established.

This outcome is further evidence that when employers and unions work together, we get the best results for Canadians and for our economy.

The Minister of Transport, Omar Alghabra, Minister of Agriculture, Marie-Claude Bibeau, Minister of Natural Resources, Jonathan Wilkinson and I would like to congratulate and thank both Canadian Pacific Railway and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference for staying at the table and putting in the necessary work to come to a resolution. We would also like to thank the mediators from the Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service who worked closely with the parties and have supported them throughout their negotiations."

Associated Links

Federal Mediation and Conciliation Service
Statement by the Minister of Labour, Seamus O'Regan Jr.March 16, 2022

Follow us on Twitter

SOURCE Employment and Social Development Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2022/22/c9766.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Euroclear joins bank-backed blockchain payment system

    Securities settlement house Euroclear said on Monday it had joined a consortium of banks building a payment system for tokenised assets in the latest sign of established institutions teaming up with newcomers in crypto tech. Belgium-headquartered Euroclear said it had bought a small stake in the three-year old consortium Fnality as it moves deeper into distributed ledger technology (DLT) or blockchain, the technology which underpins cryptoassets like bitcoin. Euroclear which settles stock and bond trades, the final leg of a transaction where cash is swapped for legal ownership of an asset, said the aim was to settle tokenised assets, or digital securities, against digital cash on DLT in a faster and more efficient way.

  • Chevron pulls union workers from California refinery ahead of strike

    Union workers were removed from a Chevron Corp oil refinery near San Francisco hours ahead of a deadline to begin the first labor strike at the gasoline producing plant in more than 40 years. More than 500 United Steelworkers members were bussed out of the plant Sunday evening and replaced by non-union staff. No new contract talks are planned, said USW Local 5 First Vice President B.K. White in an interview.

  • Marketmind: Oil prices fuel the tightening dilemma further

    There's arguably little central banks can do to tame surging energy and commodity prices other than try to limit second-round effects as they are being absorbed by the economy. With oil prices jumping over $3 this morning and Brent above $110 a barrel, investors will be keen to hear later on today from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell and European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde how monetary policy can adjust without rocking the boat of the recovery. Strategists are indeed keeping a close eye on the spread between yields between of U.S. two-year and 10-year notes, fearing an inversion of that part of the curve could signal an impending recession.

  • U.S. asks judge to sanction Google in pretrial document fight

    The U.S. Justice Department, which has accused Alphabet Inc's Google of breaking antitrust law in its search business, asked a judge to find that the company abused an attorney-client privilege designation to avoid turning over documents. In a court filing, the Justice Department asked for Google to be sanctioned for creating a "Communicate with Care" program that trains workers to include an attorney and a request for advice when writing about sensitive business matters. "Often, knowing the game, the in-house counsel included in these Communicate-with-Care emails does not respond at all," the department said, adding that many of the emails had to do with revenue share agreements that Google had struck with other companies.

  • U.S. charges former Apple buyer with defrauding more than $10 million from company

    U.S. prosecutors have charged a former Apple Inc employee with defrauding the iPhone maker out of more than $10 million in a series of schemes. Dhirendra Prasad faces five criminal counts after exploiting his "position of trust" as a buyer in Apple's global service supply chain to defraud the company, according to filings on Friday with the federal court in San Jose, California. Prosecutors said that as an Apple buyer, Prasad negotiated with vendors and placed orders, with Apple making payments based on invoice amounts he entered into its purchasing system.

  • My Top Real Estate Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

    Here's why this top Canadian real estate stock is not just one of the best to buy in the industry but one of the best to buy in any sector. The post My Top Real Estate Stock to Buy and Hold Forever appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Live updates: Wildfires near Chernobyl plant extinguished

    LVIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s natural resources minister says wildfires have been extinguished in the area of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, which is under the control of Russian forces. The fires have raised concern about the possible release of radiation from the plant, where a 1986 explosion and fire sent radioactive emissions across large parts of Europe. But Natural Resources Minister Ruslan Strelets said Tuesday that radiation levels in the area are within the norms. Ukrainian officials ha

  • UbiQD and Heliene Initiate Joint Development of Agrivoltaic Modules for Greenhouses

    UbiQD, Inc., a deep tech company specializing in nanomaterials innovation, and Heliene Inc., a customer-first provider of North American made solar modules, today announced the initiation of a joint development agreement to embed UbiGro® sunlight optimizing technology in Heliene's photovoltaic modules.

  • Tech Recovery: These 3 TSX Stocks Have Turned $5,000 Into $6,575 in 4 Days

    These three TSX tech stocks combined have zoomed up by 31% in the last four sessions amid the recent tech sector-wide recovery. The post Tech Recovery: These 3 TSX Stocks Have Turned $5,000 Into $6,575 in 4 Days appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Euroclear joins bank-backed blockchain payment system

    Securities settlement house Euroclear said on Monday it had joined a consortium of banks building a payment system for tokenised assets in the latest sign of established institutions teaming up with newcomers in crypto tech. Belgium-headquartered Euroclear said it had bought a small stake in the three-year old consortium Fnality as it moves deeper into distributed ledger technology (DLT) or blockchain, the technology which underpins cryptoassets like bitcoin. Euroclear which settles stock and bond trades, the final leg of a transaction where cash is swapped for legal ownership of an asset, said the aim was to settle tokenised assets, or digital securities, against digital cash on DLT in a faster and more efficient way.

  • China mulls package to ease Sri Lanka's economic crisis

    COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — China’s ambassador to Sri Lanka said Monday it is considering a request for $2.5 billion in assistance to help the island nation through a debt and foreign currency crisis. Qi Zhenhong told reporters that Beijing is studying the Sri Lankan government’s appeal for a $1 billion loan and $1.5 billion credit line. Sri Lanka needs to make nearly $7 billion in payments on foreign loans this year, but Qi was non-committal about a request to restructure China’s loans to Sri Lan

  • Apple services including music, TV resume after outages

    Nearly a dozen Apple services were down for thousands of users. The company's system status page had showed 11 outages including podcasts, music and arcade. It said Apple was investigating the issue and services may be slow or unavailable.

  • Zaghari-Ratcliffe seeks freedom for remaining Iran hostages

    LONDON (AP) — Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe said Monday that memories of her daughter helped sustain her through almost six years of captivity in Iran as she appealed for the release of fellow hostage Morad Tahbaz, who was left out of the deal that brought her home. Zaghari-Ratcliffe, who was released last week after the U.K. settled a decades-old debt to Iran, said she was grateful to be free but her journey wouldn’t be complete until Tahbaz and others are returned home, too. “I believe that the me

  • VW targets $7.1 billion for North America, could build ID.Buzz there -executive

    (Reuters) -Volkswagen AG plans to invest at least $7.1 billion over the next five years in North America and add 25 new electric vehicles there by 2030, including a recreation of VW's classic Microbus, a top executive said on Monday. It will be imported initially from VW's Hanover plant in Germany, but ultimately could be assembled in the United States or Mexico, according to Scott Keogh, president and CEO of Volkswagen Group of America. The upshot is that "there could be an opportunity" to build the vehicle in North America, he said.

  • Wall Street worries again over Ukraine, inflation

    BOSTON (Reuters) -U.S. stocks declined broadly while oil prices and Treasury yields pushed higher on Monday as investors refocused on risks from conflict in Ukraine and the U.S. Federal Reserve's actions on inflation. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 201.94 points, or 0.58%, to 34,552.99, the S&P 500 lost 1.94 points, or 0.04%, to 4,461.18 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 55.38 points, or 0.4%, to 13,838.46. Global stock markets rallied last week in anticipation of an eventual peace deal on Ukraine.

  • Six more Sunwing party flight passengers face fines over vaccination status, masks

    MONTREAL — Another six people from a Sunwing flight to Mexico last year on which passengers were filmed partying are facing potentially hefty fines. Transport Minister Omar Alghabra says in a tweet they face fines of up to $5,000 stemming from the Dec. 30 flight from Montreal to Cancun. He says five of the cases involve non-compliance with vaccination rules and one was for failing to wear a mask. Transport Canada has handed out a dozen penalties in total so far and says more are expected. Videos

  • L'Oréal Canada is creating two new strategic leadership roles: Corporate Affairs & Engagement Officer and Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, to strengthen its commitment to these pillars.

    Effective now, L'Oréal Canada will welcome two new members on its Management Committee, Solenne Lafeytaud, Vice President and Chief Corporate Affairs and Engagement Officer and Marie-Evelyne Francois, Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer, announced An Verhulst-Santos, President & CEO.

  • Scandal-hit Credit Suisse shakes up board with Schwan exit

    ZURICH (Reuters) -Credit Suisse shook up its board on Monday, including the departure of its influential vice chair Severin Schwan, as it attempts to draw a line under a series of damaging scandals. Switzerland's second largest bank said that Schwan, 54, who was its lead independent director as well as chief executive of Roche, would not stand for re-election to the board of directors at Credit Suisse's annual general meeting on April 29. Schwan faced criticism for leading the Swiss pharmaceuticals firm while at the same time acting as vice chair of Credit Suisse, a demanding position as the bank grappled with several risk-management scandals which hit its share price.

  • 3 TSX Stocks Primed for a Breakout in the Near Future

    Betting on devastated stocks might be a risky investment decision, but even if some of their breakouts are spectacular, the overall returns can be significant. The post 3 TSX Stocks Primed for a Breakout in the Near Future appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Analysis-China Eastern crash could set back Boeing's China recovery, return of MAX

    (Reuters) -The deadly crash of a China Eastern Airlines 737-800 could set back Boeing's efforts to regain ground in the world's biggest aircraft market and deliver more than 140 737 MAX jets already constructed for Chinese customers. The 737-800 that crashed on Monday does not have the equipment that led to 737 MAX crashes more than three years ago, but that may not make a difference to Chinese passengers and a national regulator known for scrupulous safety requirements. China Eastern said the cause of the crash was under investigation.