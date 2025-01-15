State regulators fine Block Inc $80 million for anti-money laundering violations

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Block, Inc has agreed to pay a fine of $80 million to a group of 48 state financial regulators for violations of anti-money laundering laws through its mobile payment service, Cash App.

The multi-statement settlement would also see the fintech firm bring in an independent consultant to review its Bank Secrecy Act and anti-money laundering program, and report back to the states on any deficiencies. The company has also agreed to take corrective actions internally, according to the Conference of State Bank Supervisors, which announced the settlement.

(Reporting by Pete Schroeder; Editing by Chris Reese)