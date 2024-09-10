State pension to rise by £8.85 a week

Keir Starmer

Millions of retirees are set to receive a 4pc increase in their state pension, worth £460, a year from April.

However, experts have warned that many pensioners won’t feel the impact of the triple lock increase as means-testing winter fuel payments will deprive millions of up to £300, leaving them with just £160 more.

Furthermore, for retirees who are higher rate taxpayers, the value of the weekly £8.85 rise will be eroded to around £5, according to Mike Ambery, retirement savings director at Standard Life.

Under the triple lock, the state pension rises each year in line with either September’s inflation, wage growth or 2.5pc, whichever is the highest.

With inflation currently at around 2pc, it is safe to predict that the benefit will be uplifted in line with today’s average earnings growth figure of 4pc.

Labour’s decision to means-test winter fuel payments will deprive 10 million pensioners of the benefit, leaving many struggling to heat their homes. Sir Keir Starmer faces a showdown later today when the decision comes before Parliament.

Furthermore, frozen tax brackets mean the increase will push thousands more pensioners into paying tax.

Alice Haine, personal finance analyst at Bestinvest said: “Throw in frozen tax thresholds, with the full new state pension edging ever closer to surpassing the standard personal allowance of £12,570 – the point at which any income is liable for tax; the potential loss of the winter fuel allowance and the threat that housing secretary Angela Rayner may abolish a council tax break for households with only a single occupant and it’s easy to see why pensioners feel under siege.”

Pensioners who reached state pension age before April 6, 2016 will be on the old state pension and will receive an uplift of £353.6 from April.

The increase will take the annual benefit to £9,167 a year.

Labour will be keen to frame the boost as a big win for pensioners, but Telegraph Money analysis finds that pensioners are, in fact, doomed to be poorer under Labour, and Ben Wilkinson explains why Rachel Reeves’s suggestion that retirees are better off is a straight up lie.

Telegraph Money has more advice guides:

‘To tax pensioners would be just wrong’

Roger Jude, 80, said the state pension uplift was a “reasonable boost”, and is pleased the triple lock remains intact.



However, he is on the cusp of the higher rate tax threshold, above which income is taxed at 40pc. This means a large chunk of his pay rise will be eaten away in tax. Labour has committed to keep thresholds frozen until at least 2028.



Mr Jude said: “I just have to take the medicine, I don’t have much choice. [The threshold freeze] is not very welcome but there we are.”



He believes Rachel Reeves made the wrong choice in scrapping winter fuel payments for millions of pensioners, worth up to £300.



“It’s a very poor decision - even the Labour party thinks so, although they dare not vote against Keir.



“I just hope when Reeves does her budget she’ll find a way not to tax pensioners. She’s got to raise money but to target that group of people is just wrong.”

Roger Jude, 80, is on the cusp of the higher rate tax threshold

Old state pension to rise by just £6.80 a week

Pensioners who reached state Pension age before April 6, 2016 will be on the old state pension and will receive an uplift of £353.6 from April next year.

The increase will take the annual benefit to £9,167 a year. However, not everyone on the old state pension gets exactly the standard rate. In particular, many workers who were in ‘contracted out’ occupational pension schemes may get less than the full rate and their occupational pensions will typically rise by no more than inflation, according to former pensions minister Steve Webb.

Some people on the old system who also have ‘additional’ state pension will see that part of their pension rise only in line with inflation, currently 2.2pc.

‘Labour has conned pensioners’

The Chancellor’s suggestion that retirees are better off is a straight up lie, writes the Telegraph's head of money Ben Wilkinson.

It’s nonsense for the Chancellor to suggest that pensioners will be £1,700 better off under Labour because in real terms they have already lost as much as £300. Labour’s move to restrict winter fuel payments to those in receipt of pension credit has now been exposed for what it is – a rash and ruthless decision that could kill thousands of pensioners. The party’s election commitment to the triple lock was always meaningless – and Labour knew it. After two years of sky-high inflation, the damage caused by the triple lock was largely done. The increase to come in April only reflects earnings catching up with inflation, and the triple lock is unlikely to cause the Treasury much trouble over the next four years.

Read Ben's full comment here

More than half of state pension uplift lost to inflation

The new state pension is set to rise £460 in 2025, “but more than half of this is to keep pace with rising prices” according to former pensions minister Steve Webb:

“Part of next April’s increase is simply to keep pace with rising prices. Based on the current inflation figure of 2.2pc, the new state pension would need to rise by just over £250 simply for pensioners to stand still. Whilst an above-inflation increase of £460 will be welcomed, only the further £210 represents a real increase. And this is before allowing for the income tax which most pensioners will pay on their state pension rise. Those who lose £200 or £300 in Winter Fuel Payments will therefore still be worse off in real terms next April.

How Labour could take away your state pension

With Labour promising not to increase taxes for “working people”, it is feared that Britain’s 12 million pensioners could be at the sharp end of Rachel Reeves’s “painful” October Budget.

The state pension provides a financial safety net for pensioners with no other income. It is also expensive, costing the Treasury over £100bn annually – a figure expected to keep on rising.

According to the Chancellor there is a £22bn “black hole” to plug, and experts say decisions need to be made to cut the nation’s ballooning multi-billion pound state pension bill.

Senior money reporter Mattie Brignal has looked at whether Labour could claw back the cost of the state pension, and how could such a raid cost you?

Find out more here

Readers on the state pension rise

Martin Lewis notes that only 1 in 4 pensioners get the ‘new’ state pension

Good news. The full 'new' state pension is to rise £460 a year next year due to the triple lock. That is a real rise of about £200 above inflation. Yet there are 2 things I'd point out in the context of the debate about the winter fuel payment.



08:49 AM BST

4,000 could die without winter fuel payment

Almost 4,000 pensioners could die if Labour scraps winter fuel payments, according to the party’s own research.

A damning report published in 2017, when Keir Starmer was in the shadow cabinet, claimed that restricting the allowance to pensioners on benefits would cost thousands of lives.

Money reporter Tom Haynes has more:

The analysis by the Resolution Foundation think tank was commissioned by Labour in the run-up to the 2017 election. It claimed 3,850 pensioners’ lives would be at risk through being unable to heat their homes. The shadow chancellor, John McDonnell, said at the time that “removing the winter fuel payments from millions of pensioners could leave thousands of the most vulnerable at even more risk this winter”, adding that pensioners would struggle to heat their homes if the allowance was scrapped.

Winter fuel payments could take four years to reach pensioners

The number of pensioners signing up for pension credit has doubled in five weeks after Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced plans to scrap universal winter fuel payments.

However, experts warned that despite the take-up, it could still take four years for all pensioners eligible for the payment to apply.

Money reporter Madeleine Ross has the details:

As many as 880,000 pensioners who could be claiming the benefit don’t, Department for Work and Pensions figures suggest. The policy, which was announced on July 29, is set to raise £1.4bn. But if all of the 880,000 pensioners who are eligible apply, the Treasury would face a tax bill of £3.8bn, a report by Policy in Practice found. Sir Keir Starmer also denied that the Cabinet was split over the cuts to the payments, which had previously been given to all those over state pension age. Most received a payment of £200, with those over the age of 80 receiving £300.

State pension falls short of minimum standard of living

The new state pension is set to fall over £3,000 short of the amount needed for a minimum standard of living at retirement, according to Interactive Investor.

The triple-lock pension pledge indicates that the state pension should rise by 4pc to around £460 in April, in line with the average earnings figures. This would take the full state pension for men born after 1951 and women born after 1953 to £11,962 in the 2025/26 tax year.

This is £2,895 below the £14,857 (before tax) needed for a minimum standard of living, as defined by the Pensions and Lifetime Savings Association.

Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst, interactive investor, said:

“Our calculations offer a stark reminder that while the state pension is a vital component of retirement income, it falls short of covering even the minimum income needed to enjoy a comfortable retirement. “Worryingly, our research has exposed a looming national pension emergency, with people at the crunch stage of their retirement planning not saving enough into their pensions to secure a comfortable living standard in retirement.”

Over 2 million low income pensioners to lose winter fuel allowance

2.5 million older people on low incomes are set to lose their winter fuel payment as a result of the Government’s means-testing decision and will struggle without it according to charity Age UK.

The true figure could be even higher as the current estimate excludes the unknown number of pensioners with higher incomes who are sick or disabled and who face unavoidably high energy bills as a result.

1.6 million older people who are living in poverty will lose their winter fuel payment as they are not receiving any of the qualifying benefits.

A further 900,000 older people whose incomes are just above the poverty line will also lose the payment. These people have incomes which are no more than £55 per week above the poverty line.

The reason many of the 900,000 older people have incomes just above the line is that they have a small occupational pension. They saved during their working lives to try to ensure they could enjoy a more comfortable retirement, but when the time comes the unfairness of the pension credit ‘cliff-edge’ means they are still struggling financially.

Loss of winter fuel leaves pensioners feeling ‘under siege’

Rachel Reeves, the Chancellor, announced in July that winter fuel payments of up to £300 will be removed from millions of pensioners, and will only be available to those on pension credit.

As a result, the £460 state pension uplift will be worth just £160 to many of those who are set to lose the winter allowance.

Alice Haine, personal finance analyst at Bestinvest said:

“Pensioners who are set to lose the Winter Fuel Allowance might only find themselves £160 better off come April 2025 as the £300 deficit eats into a state pension increase. “Throw in frozen tax thresholds, with the full new state pension edging ever closer to surpassing the standard personal allowance of £12,570 - the point at which any income is liable for tax; the potential loss of the winter fuel allowance and the threat that housing secretary Angela Rayner may abolish a council tax break for households with only a single occupant and it’s easy to see why pensioners feel under siege.”

Higher rate taxpayers see weekly increase of just £5

While those on the full state pension will see their weekly income boosted by £8.85 from April, higher rate taxpayers won't feel the full benefit.

For pensioners paying the higher rate of tax, the value of the weekly £8.85 rise will be eroded to around £5, according to Mike Ambery, retirement savings director at Standard Life.

"However, a new state pension of £11,962.60 will also be 95pc of the personal allowance, currently frozen at £12,570 until 2028 – by contrast, in 2021/22 the new state pension was equivalent to 74pc of the allowance.

"This means pensioners will need just £607.40 of other income before paying income tax," he said.

Pay grew 4pc from May to June 2024

Pay excluding bonuses grew by 5.1% in the year to May to July 2024; including bonuses it was up 4.0%, though this comparison is affected by last year's NHS and civil service one-off payments.



Read Labour market overview ➡️ https://t.co/LADdyoefyv pic.twitter.com/So7ERyAv1Q — Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) September 10, 2024

Pensions boost amid winter fuel backlash

The news comes as the Government faces ongoing backlash over its decision to scrap winter fuel payments as a universal benefit.

Ten million pensioners will lose up to £300 this winter after Chancellor Rachel Reeves announced the payment will only go to those who receive pension credit.

Last week, the Chancellor suggested pensioners can afford the cut, however figures show even the most vulnerable will be hit by the raid.

More than 1.5 million retirees living below the poverty line are set to lose the benefit.

A crunch vote on the issue is going ahead in Parliament today, with Labour braced for a rebellion within its own benches. The Telegraph’s politics blog will have all you need to know this afternoon.

State pension to rise by £8.85 a week

Good morning,

Thank you for joining me bright and early. The state pension is expected to rise by 4pc from April based on the increase in average earnings in July, thanks to the triple lock guarantee.

Under the triple lock promise, the state pension rises each year in line with the highest of September’s inflation, wage growth or 2.5pc.

This works out as an extra £8.85 a week in the pockets of pensioners and an annual benefit of around £12,000.

However, the final decision on a pension increase will be made by secretary of state, Liz Kendall, ahead of October’s budget.

