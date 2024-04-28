State pension for married couples – what to consider

State Pension Married Couple

The state pension is a weekly amount paid by the Government to retirees who have made sufficient National Insurance (NI) contributions during their working lives.

This type of pension is different from both a workplace pension and a private pension.

Rather than building up a pot of savings, you can claim payments from the Government once you reach state pension age. This is currently set at 66 but is due to rise to 67 by 2028 – and to 68 between 2044 and 2046.

The amount you get will depend on whether you receive the “old” basic state pension or the “new” state pension (launched in 2016) – as well as your NI record.

For some people it can also depend on whether you’re married, and what your spouse is entitled to.

The rules can be tricky, but this guide will help explain the following:

Is there a special married couple state pension?

If you are married or in a civil partnership, you may be keen to know how much the pair of you are set to get in your later years. But what you need to be aware of is the fact there is no dedicated “married couple state pension”.

The same is true for those in civil partnerships. Under the “new” state pension rules, the payment is calculated using your individual NI record and paid to individuals.

However, under the “old” basic state pension, there are rules for the “married woman’s rate”.

This enables married women to boost their pension payments by using their spouse’s NI record if they hadn’t paid enough contributions to get a full basic pension in their own right. This rate is up to 60pc of your partner’s basic state pension.

To find out if your partner’s contributions are relevant, you need to visit Gov.uk and answer a few questions.

Who can claim the state pension?

Assuming you’ve made enough qualifying NI contributions, both men and women can claim the state pension money once they reach state pension age. This may be different to the age at which you can get a workplace pension or personal pension.

While the age used to be 60 for women and 65 for men, the age for women increased in stages to match the state pension age for men. Under current rules, both men and women need to be aged 66 to claim the state pension.

This is set to rise to 67 between 2026 and 2028. A further increase to 68 is also planned for between 2044 and 2046, although there has been speculation this could get moved forward.

Do husbands and wives get paid separate state pensions?

Yes. You and your partner will get paid separately. You can choose which bank account you want your state pension payments to be paid into.

How much is the state pension for a married couple?

Trying to understand how much state pension you’ll get as a married couple can be complicated. One of the key things to bear in mind is whether you receive the “old” basic state pension or “new” state pension.

The “old” rate is paid to those who reached state pension age before April 6, 2016.

For those who qualify, the full “old” basic pension for the 2024-25 tax year is £169.50 a week – or £8,814 a year. If both members of a married couple qualified for this you’d collectively receive £339 a week, and £17,628 per year.

If you reach or reached state pension age after April 6, 2016 you’ll receive the “new” state pension.

For the 2024-25 tax year, the full level of the new state pension is £221.20 per week, giving an annual income of £11,502. As a couple, this means you could receive up to £442.40 a week, or £23,005 per year.

Once again, the amount you get will depend on you having accrued enough qualifying years.

In order to be eligible for the full “new” state pension, you need to have 35 qualifying years of NI contributions. To get any, you’ll need at least 10 years of contributions.

It’s possible for one of the couple to receive the old state pension, while the other receives the new state pension, depending on when they reached state pension age.

FAQs

Can I receive state pension benefits using my spouse’s National Insurance record?

As mentioned above, if you are a married woman and don’t have enough qualifying NI years for the full state pension, you may be entitled to the “married woman’s rate”. This enables you to claim 60pc of the basic state pension that your spouse gets.

So, for example, if your husband gets the full £169.50 in the 2023-24 tax year, you would get £101.70.

Remember, this only applies to the old basic state pension – and not to the new state pension. The new state pension is based purely on your individual NI record.

What happens to the state pension if my husband or wife dies?

If your partner passes away, you as the surviving spouse may be entitled to receive their state pension.

Becky O’Connor, director of public affairs at PensionBee, said: “This will depend on a number of factors, including how old you are, whether you’ve got to state pension age – along with the specific rules of the UK state pension system at the time of death.”

Be aware that the rules around spousal entitlement to state pensions can vary. The best approach is to get in touch with the Government-run Future Pension Centre for guidance on your individual circumstances.

Note that state pensions where the deceased partner became eligible after April 6 2016 are not transferable.

Ms O’Connor added: “This was the point at which the system transitioned from the old ‘basic’ system to the ‘new’ state pension, and the point when state pension entitlements became dependent only on the individual person’s contributions – and not those made by a spouse.”

What happens to our state pension entitlement as a couple if one or both of us enters a care home?

If you’re in a couple and one of you moves into a care home, you will be keen to know whether you can still get your state pension.

The rules will depend on a number of factors, including whether you pay the care home fees yourself or whether you get help from your local authority.

If you are a self-funder, you will continue to get your state pension as normal.

If, however, your local authority is paying some, or all, of your care fees, you may have to contribute some of your income – including your state pension – towards the cost of your care.

To read more about care home fees, head here.

How can I find out how much state pension I’ll be paid?

The best way to work out how much you’re entitled to – no matter whether you’re single or in a couple – is by getting hold of your state pension forecast.

I have gaps in my NI record – can I fill them?

If you have gaps in your NI record there’s a risk you could end up getting paid much less than you expect when you come to retire.

The good news is, you can opt to top up those gaps.

This can be particularly helpful to women who may have taken time out from their career to bring up children, or to look after elderly relatives. It could also be useful if there are periods when you have been unemployed or earning an income less than the NI contribution threshold.

You can usually plug gaps for the previous six tax years, but it’s currently possible to plug any gaps back to 2006-07. If you need to do this, you only have until April 2025 to act.

If you want to find out many years of NI payments you’ve made – and to check for any missing years – you’ll need to check your National Insurance record.