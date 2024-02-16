What your state pension forecast really means – and how to boost your payments

Senior man at work

Sir Steve Webb was pensions minister for five years in David Cameron’s government and spent much of his working life understanding, and reforming, Britain’s complex pension system. He is a partner at consultants LCP

We are regularly encouraged to get a state pension forecast – but how exactly do you go about getting a forecast, and what information can you expect to see?

For most people, the best place to go is the gov.uk website where you can find a “check state pension” page. Once you’ve battled through the ID verification process you should be through to a page which provides a wealth of information about your state pension prospects.

It also includes a year-by-year record of your National Insurance Contributions to date. It is well worth checking your contribution history now rather than waiting until you retire, as it can be much harder to fix problems decades after the event.

However, because the information you are given will depend on your individual circumstances, the type of state pension forecast figures you will be shown can vary.

So let’s run through the various possibilities:

“I can only see one number for my state pension forecast”

For some people, the information they see when they log on to this site will be relatively straightforward. There will simply be one number (often in large print at the top of the page) which tells them how much pension they can expect to get. Often this will be precisely the standard flat rate figure (£203.85) as in the example below.

Screenshot of Gov.uk pensions forecast site

But it could be a higher figure (where people have built up a big state pension before the rules changed in 2016, and where this extra amount is now “protected”) or it could be a lower figure (where someone has simply run out of years in which to build up a bigger pension).

Either way, the key point is that this figure is now fixed (ignoring future annual inflation increases in the rate of state pension) and there’s nothing you can do to change it.

It’s important to say that just because you have maxed out on your state pension, this doesn’t mean you can stop paying National Insurance contributions. If you are in employment or self-employment and earn enough to be liable to pay NI, you must go on contributing even though this will not boost your state pension. But there is no point paying voluntary contributions if you can no longer increase your pension.

“I can see two different figures”

A more common scenario will be where people are – slightly confusingly – shown two different figures for their future state pension. In this case, there will be a big figure at the top and a lower figure in the smaller print, as in the example below.

Screengrab of Gov.uk pensions forecast

The larger figure (at the top of the page) is the state pension you could get if you were to work (or pay voluntary contributions) for each year from now until you reach state pension age.

The lower figure (further down the page) is the state pension you have built up to date (usually based on your NI record up to April 2023). You could regard this as the amount you have in the bank when it comes to your state pension. In the example above this is £96.04.

The web page does not tell you how many extra years you will have to pay before you have reached the maximum figure shown at the top, but this is relatively easy to work out.

For each qualifying year between now and your retirement, you add 1/35 of the full state pension rate to your entitlement. Based on a state pension this year of £203.85, this means that each additional year adds around £5.82 per week to your pension. This carries on until you hit the flat rate which is the maximum you can be paid.

“I can see three different figures”

In case that was not complicated enough, some people who visit the site will actually be shown three different state pension figures.

The first two figures are as described in the previous section – a big figure for the potential pension if they keep working until retirement, and a lower figure for the pension “in the bank”, based on contributions to date.

However, some people can do better than the big figure at the top. This is where they have gaps in their past record of NI contributions which can still be filled.

The third figure shows how far they could build their state pension both by working (or contributing) right up to retirement and filling available gaps. Relevant gaps would be those from 2006-7 onwards, as people have until April 2025 to fill such gaps.

Broadly speaking, filling gaps in your NI record which boost your state pension can be very attractive, as the cost of doing so is subsidised by government. In many cases, anyone who fills a gap and boosts their pension will have made a profit within about four years of retirement and can be many hundreds of pounds to the good if they draw their enhanced pension for many years.

Check before you top-up

However, there are some important caveats when it comes to topping up your state pension.

Because of complexities in the way the new state pension is calculated, not every year will boost your state pension. This primarily relates to years prior to the 2016 rule change, and especially affects those who may have been a member of a “contracted out” workplace pension scheme; it is therefore vital to check first before handing over any money.

Some years may cost more to fill than others. For example, if you worked for part of a past year, then it may be relatively cheap to complete that year rather than pay contributions for a completely blank year on your record. The web page you are looking at should tell you the “price” of each year you might wish to fill.

Paying voluntary “Class 3” NI contributions can be a very good deal. But if you were self-employed and can pay voluntary “Class 2” contributions for a past year, this is even cheaper.

If your state pension is going to be your only or main income in retirement then you may be entitled to top-up benefits such as pension credit or housing benefit. But if you are in this situation you should think very carefully about spending money now to boost your pension, as some or all of the boost to your pension may simply be clawed back through reduced benefit.

There is no point paying to top up a year for which you could get a National Insurance “credit” in any case. For example, you might be able to claim a credit for past years as a grandparent or other family carer, and that is obviously preferable to having to pay to fill gaps in your record.

There are known errors in National Insurance records which mean that credits for time receiving child benefit or time on other benefits such as universal credit may be missing. In this case it is important to get this resolved first before paying – possibly unnecessarily – for missing years.

The Government is planning to make it possible to do a DIY top-up to your state pension via the gov.uk website, but unfortunately at the moment you cannot do this. Instead you must first call the Future Pension Centre (or the Pension Service if you are over pension age) and talk through your options with them.

Once you have decided what you want to do you then have to ring HMRC to get an 18 digit code that will help to ensure the money you pay in is allocated not just to your account but to the correct years.

COPE explained

Another thing that often appears on printed state pension statements and can confuse people is the COPE or “Contracted Out Pension Equivalent” figure. In brief, this is a figure that is intended to explain why, as part of your pension calculation, an amount has been knocked off to take account of years when you paid in at a lower (contracted out) rate because you were a member of a company pension scheme or similar. (See my previous column for more information on the whole issue of contracting out and state pensions.)

The key thing about the COPE is that you can ignore it. People sometimes think they have to deduct the COPE figure from their pension forecast but this is not the case. The adjustment for contracting out has already been done before your forecast is presented, so you don’t need to do anything further – this figure is purely for your information.

There’s no doubt that it takes a bit of effort to check your state pension, but it is time well spent.

Armed with the information in this article you will be able to see what you have built up so far, what you will get if you work to retirement and what you might get if you filled past gaps. You can then make better plans for your future, as well as picking up any errors sooner.

One final caveat is that the information above applies to those who live and work in the UK and are currently active in the National Insurance system in one way or another.

For those who are living and working outside the UK, the information on the state pension forecast may be presented in a different way, and they should check with the International Pension Centre before making any decisions.

