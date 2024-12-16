State or government account for 51% of Swisscom AG's (VTX:SCMN) ownership, while individual investors account for 33%

Key Insights

The considerable ownership by state or government in Swisscom indicates that they collectively have a greater say in management and business strategy

51% of the company is held by a single shareholder (Switzerland)

Institutions own 16% of Swisscom

A look at the shareholders of Swisscom AG (VTX:SCMN) can tell us which group is most powerful. We can see that state or government own the lion's share in the company with 51% ownership. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

And individual investors on the other hand have a 33% ownership in the company.

Let's take a closer look to see what the different types of shareholders can tell us about Swisscom.

SWX:SCMN Ownership Breakdown December 16th 2024

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Swisscom?

Many institutions measure their performance against an index that approximates the local market. So they usually pay more attention to companies that are included in major indices.

We can see that Swisscom does have institutional investors; and they hold a good portion of the company's stock. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Swisscom's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

SWX:SCMN Earnings and Revenue Growth December 16th 2024

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Swisscom. Our data shows that Switzerland is the largest shareholder with 51% of shares outstanding. This essentially means that they have extensive influence, if not outright control, over the future of the corporation. Meanwhile, the second and third largest shareholders, hold 3.5% and 2.5%, of the shares outstanding, respectively.

While studying institutional ownership for a company can add value to your research, it is also a good practice to research analyst recommendations to get a deeper understand of a stock's expected performance. There are plenty of analysts covering the stock, so it might be worth seeing what they are forecasting, too.

Insider Ownership Of Swisscom

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. The company management answer to the board and the latter should represent the interests of shareholders. Notably, sometimes top-level managers are on the board themselves.

