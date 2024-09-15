You need to start paying your student debt. No, really.

Time’s nearly up for student loan borrowers to start repaying or else face credit score consequences soon.

“To protect the most vulnerable borrowers,” President Joe Biden last year offered a 12-month “on-ramp” to repayment “so that financially vulnerable borrowers who miss monthly payments during this period are not considered delinquent, reported to credit bureaus, placed in default, or referred to debt collection agencies.”

That on-ramp is set to expire Sept. 30, and anyone who doesn’t begin making payments in October risks a hit to their credit score.

Good credit scores are vital because they determine whether you can get a loan and what you’ll pay in interest for that loan. They’re also used to determine many other things in your life. For example, insurers might use credit scores to set your premiums, landlords might use them to decide if they’ll rent to you, and banks can look at them to determine what sort of credit card you can get and on what terms.

How many Americans are at risk of credit score hits?

About 10 million borrowers were behind on their repayments as of January, according to a Government Accountability Office report last month. Of those, 6.7 million were already at least 90-days past due, or seriously delinquent, but they were protected from negative credit reporting due to the on-ramp.

How soon could nonpayers see their credit scores drop?

If no payment is received within 90 days, the account will be considered seriously delinquent and reported to the credit bureaus.

“It shows up when the payment’s 90 days past due,” said Liz Pagel, consumer lending leader at credit reporting agency TransUnion. “If you don’t pay in October, November, and December, in January, you’ll see that October payment past due. So then is when it’ll impact your credit report.”

How can borrowers avoid a ding on their credit score?

Borrowers need to start making payments in October to avoid any hit to their credit score, Pagel said.

There is one caveat. “Your balance might be bigger because you’ve been incurring interest the whole time,” from September 2023, she said. “That could have a slight impact on your credit score, but it’s not huge.”

What if borrowers don’t have money to pay?

The worst thing to do is ignore the payment, said Jared Chase, director of M&A and financial adviser at Signature Estate & Investment Advisors.

“Doing nothing isn’t an option,” he said. “You really need to formulate a strategy, and you don’t have to go it alone. Sit with a financial adviser to strategize. There are programs that will assist you or reduce your payments.”

Debt counselors from nonprofits like Upsolve can also work with you to determine a plan to pay your loans.

For some borrowers, finding a new, more affordable government payment plan may be difficult right now. New applications for Biden’s new income-driven repayment (IDR) programs that offer lower monthly payments are currently paused with Biden’s Saving on a Valuable Education (SAVE) plan mired in the courts. Federal courts blocked Biden’s full implementation of the SAVE plan and other IDR plans and it’s unclear what will happen.

One program that’s still available is Fresh Start, but only through Sept. 30 so borrowers must hurry and contact their loan servicer. Fresh Start allows people with defaulted federal student loans to get out of default.

More student loan borrowers should see some payment relief in the coming months.

Other reasons you need to pay your student loans

Aside from damage to your credit score, which can last up to seven years, there are other reasons to make sure you make your student loan payments. If your student debt defaults, according to Federal Student Aid:

The entire balance of the loan (principal and interest) becomes immediately due

The government can collect your debt by withholding your federal and state income tax refunds and other federal payments

Previously, the government could also garnish your wages but that has been canceled.

“Definitely don’t sit back and do nothing,” Chase said. “At minimum, make the minimum payment as a start. As your income increases and financial situation’s better, you can add to your payments to reduce the principal.”

