Is Starmer right about a £46bn unfunded tax cut?

Explaining why economic stability was the first of his six priorities in government, Sir Keir Starmer said Rishi Sunak had not learned the lessons from the tax cuts in Liz Truss's mini-budget.

"He says he's going to abolish National Insurance. That is a £46bn unfunded tax cut," the Labour leader said in a speech on 16 May.

He has said that's how much it would cost to meet the government's ambition to abolish National Insurance (NI) contributions for workers.

But the government has said this will not happen before 2030 and only if the economy grows.

Why £46bn?

Sir Keir asked in Parliament on 1 May: "Has the Prime Minister found the money to fund his £46bn promise to abolish National Insurance?"

The government has cut NI for employees twice in 2024, taking it from 12% to 8%.

It has also said it wants to abolish NI completely, but has not given a timescale for this.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt described it as his "long-term ambition" but acknowledged that it would not happen in the next Parliament - in other words, not before 2030.

He has also been clear he is only talking about NI for workers. NI is also charged to employers.

The £46bn is a fair estimate of what it would cost to abolish NI for workers today:

It cost about £10bn to cut NI for employees by 2p in the pound to 8p, so cutting the remaining 8p would cost about £40bn

It cost about £750m to cut NI for the self-employed by 2p in the pound to 6p, so the remaining 6p would cost about £2.3bn

It would cost about another £3bn to abolish the 2p additional rate for earnings above £50,268

And abolishing the additional rate for the self-employed would be about another £500m

The chancellor told Andrew Marr: "We're saying as soon as we're able to afford to do this because the economy has grown and because public finances are in a position to be able to do it, this is something we want to do."

"I take Mr Hunt as setting out an aspiration, rather than a firm commitment," said Helen Miller from independent think tank the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS).

"Of course, there are always lots of things a government would like to do when finances are brighter, so the real question is whether Mr Hunt would prioritise cutting NICs [National Insurance Contributions] over everything else, whenever 'conditions allowed'."

Why the link with pensions?

Labour has been linking abolishing NI to the state pension.

Sir Keir said in Parliament in March: "80% of National Insurance is spent on social security and pensions; 20% is spent on the NHS."

He is right about that, but it does not necessarily mean that cutting NI would mean less spending on either the NHS or state pensions.

While part of NI goes towards paying pensions, other taxes may also be used.

The IFS explains that while the government decides the rate of NI and how much to spend on pensions and the NHS, "the amounts need not be related to each other, and generally aren’t".

The value of the state pension is currently protected by the triple lock, which both Labour and the Conservatives are committed to.

The triple lock guarantees that pensions will rise each year by whichever is higher of inflation, earnings growth and 2.5%.

Sir Keir said in May: “If £46bn were cut from its funding, the value of the state pension would almost halve.”

The Office for Budget Responsibility, which is responsible for making economic forecasts for the government, estimates that £138bn will be spent on the state pension this year.

So £46bn would be one third of that.

What about the retirement age

A Labour Party tweet said: "Rishi Sunak has a £46bn unfunded promise to scrap national insurance contributions that fund your pension."

"Today he refused to rule out hiking the retirement age to 75 to pay for it."

It was referring to an exchange in Parliament on 1 May, in which Keir Starmer said: "one of his peers, Lord Frost... says that to solve the problem of the Tories’ spending plans, the state pension age should be raised to 75".

He was referring to a speech Lord Frost made at the Conservative Party conference.

But later on the day of the Labour tweet, Chancellor Jeremy Hunt told LBC: "I can rule it out."

"This aspiration [to abolish National Insurance] will have no impact whatsoever on the age at which people are able to claim the state pension."

Could NI be abolished?

People pay both income tax and NI on the money they earn, and the Conservatives are not the first to suggest it would be better to just have one tax.

"There's a strong case to merge the two," said Helen Miller from the IFS.

"I would be extremely surprised if any government ever removed National Insurance contributions without increasing other taxes."

"I think it is much more likely that NI would be replaced with a reformed (and higher) income tax."

On 6 May, Jeremy Hunt was asked in Parliament about whether he planned to merge the two taxes.

It is an important distinction because National Insurance is not paid by pensioners while income tax is, so increasing one to abolish the other would mean pensioners could have to pay more tax.

But the chancellor told MPs that was not the policy.

