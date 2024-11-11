StarHub (SGX:CC3) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. If you see this, it typically means it's a company with a great business model and plenty of profitable reinvestment opportunities. Although, when we looked at StarHub (SGX:CC3), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. The formula for this calculation on StarHub is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.12 = S$230m ÷ (S$3.0b - S$1.1b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2024).

Therefore, StarHub has an ROCE of 12%. In absolute terms, that's a pretty normal return, and it's somewhat close to the Wireless Telecom industry average of 11%.

See our latest analysis for StarHub

roce

In the above chart we have measured StarHub's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free analyst report for StarHub .

What Does the ROCE Trend For StarHub Tell Us?

There hasn't been much to report for StarHub's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect StarHub to be a multi-bagger going forward. That probably explains why StarHub has been paying out 79% of its earnings as dividends to shareholders. These mature businesses typically have reliable earnings and not many places to reinvest them, so the next best option is to put the earnings into shareholders pockets.

The Bottom Line On StarHub's ROCE

We can conclude that in regards to StarHub's returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Unsurprisingly, the stock has only gained 2.3% over the last five years, which potentially indicates that investors are accounting for this going forward. As a result, if you're hunting for a multi-bagger, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

Story Continues