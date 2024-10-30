Starbucks drops olive oil coffees as it shakes up menu

Starbucks is dropping its much-hyped range of olive oil-infused coffees in the US and Canada from early November.

The announcement comes less than a week after new boss, Brian Niccol, promised to shake up the coffeeshop giant's menu in an attempt to win back customers.

The firm's sales have been tumbling as consumers see their budgets squeezed by the rising cost of living.

Starbucks says the Oleato range of drinks will still be sold in some outlets in Italy, Japan and China.

"While this decision was made prior to Brian Niccol taking the role of CEO, the decision to remove the beverages aligns with his strategy to simplify our menu," a Starbucks spokesperson told the BBC.

Mr Niccol, who previously headed the Mexican food chain Chipotle, was brought into Starbucks to help turn the business around.

Last week, he promised to simplify what he described as an "overly complex menu".

Mr Niccol's comments came as Starbucks announced that its global sales had tumbled by 7% between July and September compared to a year earlier.

Starbucks rolled out the Oleato drinks across North America less than a year ago, after initially being sold in Italy.

The launch was part of an attempt to revitalise the chain's fortunes.

The range features an iced shaken espresso and a latte with olive oil and oat milk.

The products were created by Starbucks founder Howard Schultz, who said he was inspired by a visit to the olive groves of Sicily.

Mr Schultz came up with the idea "after being introduced to the Mediterranean custom of taking a spoonful of olive oil each day", a Starbucks press release said in 2023.

But the drinks were met with mixed reactions from customers, with some complaining of stomach aches or bowel problems.