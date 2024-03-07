Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX), the renowned global coffeehouse chain known for its signature roasts, light bites, and Wi-Fi availability, has reported an insider sale according to a recent SEC filing. Rachel Ruggeri, the company's Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, sold 3,221 shares of the company on March 4, 2024.Rachel Ruggeri has been active in the market over the past year, selling a total of 5,246 shares and making no purchases of Starbucks Corp stock during that period. The transaction history for the insider reflects a pattern of selling, with no recorded insider buys in the past year. In contrast, there have been 10 insider sells in the same timeframe, indicating a trend among insiders at the company.On the day of the sale, shares of Starbucks Corp were trading at $93.06, which places the company's market cap at $103.768 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 24.51, slightly above the industry median of 24.105 but below the historical median for Starbucks Corp.Considering the stock's price relative to its intrinsic value, as estimated by GuruFocus's GF Value, Starbucks Corp appears to be Modestly Undervalued. The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.81, with a GF Value of $114.94. The GF Value is a proprietary metric that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Starbucks Corp (SBUX) EVP, CFO Rachel Ruggeri Sells 3,221 Shares

The insider trend image above provides a visual representation of the selling pattern by insiders at Starbucks Corp, which aligns with the data indicating a lack of insider purchases over the past year.

The GF Value image further illustrates the current valuation of Starbucks Corp's stock in relation to its estimated intrinsic value, supporting the assessment that the stock is currently trading at a modest discount.For investors monitoring insider activity as an indicator of corporate confidence and direction, the consistent selling by the insider, Rachel Ruggeri, and the absence of insider purchases may be noteworthy. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the potential implications of insider transactions.

