Starbucks brings back 'coffeehouse amenities' like free refills, condiment bar

Starbucks is trying to lure customers back one coffeehouse amenity at a time, announcing Monday that perks like free in-house refills have returned.

These changes, including the company's reversal of its open-door policy, comes under the leadership of Brian Niccol, newly appointed CEO and chairman, who vowed to prioritize customers and boost sales in a Jan. 9 statement.

"Our stores have always been more than a place to get a drink ... A visit to Starbucks is about connection and joy, and of course, great coffee," said Niccol, hired from Chipotle in 2024. "Many of our customers still experience this magic every day, but in some places − especially in the U.S. − we aren’t always delivering. It can feel transactional, menus can feel overwhelming, product is inconsistent, the wait too long or the handoff too hectic. These moments are opportunities for us to do better."

Customers who drink their beverages in-house stand to benefit the most from the new and returning coffeehouse amenities like free refills and condiment bars.

Here's what to know about other new and returning amenities at the Seattle-based coffee chain, as well as key information about the reversal of the company's open-door policy.

Starbucks unveils new and returning 'coffeehouse amenities'

Starting Monday, Starbucks customers who plan to drink their hot or iced beverage in-house will be served in a ceramic mug or glass − or a clean personal cup brought from home. These customers will also be able to get free refills within the same visit.

Condiment bars have returned and will be stocked with milk and creamer, "making it easier for customers to enjoy their coffee their way." It's unclear whether old condiment bar favorites like cinnamon and nutmeg will return but USA TODAY has reached out to Starbucks to ask.

Starbucks reverses open-door policy

Starbucks said it was reversing its open-door policy in all company-owned North American stores earlier this month, meaning customers must make a purchase in order to hang out or use the bathroom, according to the chain's new code of conduct.

The open-door policy had been in effect since 2018 prior to the change. The new code of conduct, which will be posted at U.S. locations, will also ban discrimination or harassment, consumption of outside alcohol, smoking, vaping, drug use, and panhandling, Starbucks said.

Jaci Anderson, a company spokesperson, previously told USA TODAY that the policy reversal was designed to help prioritize paying customers.

"We want everyone to feel welcome and comfortable in our stores," Anderson said. "Implementing a Coffeehouse Code of Conduct is something most retailers already have ... This means our cafes, patios, and restrooms are for customers and partners. By setting clear expectations for behavior and use of our spaces, we can create a better environment for everyone."

