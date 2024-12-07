Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) Has Fared Decently But Fundamentals Look Uncertain: What Lies Ahead For The Stock?

Standard Motor Products' (NYSE:SMP) stock up by 7.2% over the past three months. Given that the stock prices usually follow long-term business performance, we wonder if the company's mixed financials could have any adverse effect on its current price price movement Specifically, we decided to study Standard Motor Products' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

Check out our latest analysis for Standard Motor Products

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Standard Motor Products is:

9.6% = US$62m ÷ US$653m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2024).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.10.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Standard Motor Products' Earnings Growth And 9.6% ROE

When you first look at it, Standard Motor Products' ROE doesn't look that attractive. Yet, a closer study shows that the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 11%. Having said that, Standard Motor Products' five year net income decline rate was 3.7%. Bear in mind, the company does have a slightly low ROE. Hence, this goes some way in explaining the shrinking earnings.

However, when we compared Standard Motor Products' growth with the industry we found that while the company's earnings have been shrinking, the industry has seen an earnings growth of 14% in the same period. This is quite worrisome.

NYSE:SMP Past Earnings Growth December 7th 2024

Earnings growth is an important metric to consider when valuing a stock. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Standard Motor Products fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Story Continues