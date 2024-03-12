Standard Chartered's head of investment banking Cooper to leave

The Standard Chartered bank logo is seen at their headquarters in London

LONDON (Reuters) - Standard Chartered's head of investment banking Simon Cooper is to leave, the lender said on Tuesday as part of a management reshuffle that will see Roberto Hoornweg and Sunil Kaushal take over as co-heads of corporate and investment banking.

As part of the reorganisation, Judy Hsu, currently CEO of the consumer business, will take on responsibility for Greater China and North Asia markets, the bank said in a statement.

Ben Hung, currently CEO of the bank's Asia business, will assume the new role of President, International, the bank added.

"These changes will ensure we have the strongest possible team in place, with clear accountabilities, to drive our transformation efforts and bring renewed intensity to our focus on increased growth and returns through each of our business lines," Bill Winters, Standard Chartered's CEO, said.

Cooper had been seen as a potential successor to Winters.

(Reporting by Tommy Reggiori Wilkes; Editing by Elisa Martinuzzi)