Standard Bank Group First Half 2024 Earnings: EPS: R12.97 (vs R13.22 in 1H 2023)

editorial-team@simplywallst.com (Simply Wall St)
·1 min read

Standard Bank Group (JSE:SBK) First Half 2024 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: R80.3b (up 2.0% from 1H 2023).

  • Net income: R21.5b (down 2.0% from 1H 2023).

  • Profit margin: 27% (down from 28% in 1H 2023). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

  • EPS: R12.97 (down from R13.22 in 1H 2023).

earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Standard Bank Group Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to grow 9.1% p.a. on average during the next 3 years, compared to a 12% growth forecast for the Banks industry in Africa.

Performance of the market in South Africa.

The company's shares are up 8.1% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should always think about risks. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for Standard Bank Group you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.