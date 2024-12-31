Stamp duty raid triggers record-breaking Boxing Day listings

While first-time buyers are driving the trend, young families wanting to upsize are also behind the surge - Jeff Gilbert / Alamy Stock Photo

A record number of homes were listed for sale on Boxing Day after an unusually busy December, data shows.

Property experts welcomed the optimistic start to the new year which it credited on falling mortgage rates and a buyer race to complete ahead of Labour’s stamp duty hikes.

The number of homes listed on December 26 was up a quarter on the year before – which was a previous record – according to property platform Rightmove.

The website saw the most Boxing Day visitors ever, with enquiries sent to estate agents up by a fifth compared to last year.

Buyers are racing to get ahead of changes to stamp duty thresholds on April 1.

The changes – introduced by Chancellor Rachel Reeves in her maiden Budget – will see the “nil-rate” band for first-time buyers in England reduced from £425,000 to £300,000.

For others, the threshold will also drop from £250,000 to £125,000. Buyers of second homes will also be hit with an extra 3pc surcharge under the changes.

Nearly half of the listings were “second homes”, three or four-bedroom properties for those looking to grow their families, with the South East seeing the largest number of new homes for sale.

Steve Pimblett, chief data officer at Rightmove, said: “We’ve seen a record-breaking Boxing Day, not only for people turning to the Rightmove platform once the Christmas Day festivities are over, but also for home-movers taking action and getting ahead.”

Falling mortgage rates have also accelerated buyer interest, experts said.

Major lenders Natwest, Santander, TSB and Barclays were among those to cut rates as part of a pre-Christmas price war. Rates are expected to remain low into the new year.

Matt Thompson, head of sales at estate agents Chestertons, said: “We are seeing one of the busiest Decembers in years. This is mostly driven by first-time buyers who are keen to get on the property ladder before next year’s changes to stamp duty but also by second-steppers including young families, wanting to upsize.

“Looking to 2025, improved affordability, pent-up demand and renewed confidence in the market should provide support for steady growth in property values.”

However, there are fears the rush to buy could put extra pressure on conveyancers. Civil servants at the Land Registry, which processes documents relating to house sales, are planning to strike after being told to come back into the office three days a week.

Adam Stiles, of Helix Financial Partners, said: “Some registrations at the Land Registry are already taking 12-24 months. Adding in strikes will not only exacerbate an already arduous and frustrating situation, it will create huge problems in the run-up to the stamp duty changes in April.”