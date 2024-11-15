Stamford Land's (SGX:H07) Soft Earnings Don't Show The Whole Picture

Soft earnings didn't appear to concern Stamford Land Corporation Ltd's (SGX:H07) shareholders over the last week. We think that the softer headline numbers might be getting counterbalanced by some positive underlying factors.

The Impact Of Unusual Items On Profit

To properly understand Stamford Land's profit results, we need to consider the S$7.5m expense attributed to unusual items. While deductions due to unusual items are disappointing in the first instance, there is a silver lining. We looked at thousands of listed companies and found that unusual items are very often one-off in nature. And, after all, that's exactly what the accounting terminology implies. Assuming those unusual expenses don't come up again, we'd therefore expect Stamford Land to produce a higher profit next year, all else being equal.

Our Take On Stamford Land's Profit Performance

Unusual items (expenses) detracted from Stamford Land's earnings over the last year, but we might see an improvement next year. Because of this, we think Stamford Land's earnings potential is at least as good as it seems, and maybe even better! Unfortunately, though, its earnings per share actually fell back over the last year. At the end of the day, it's essential to consider more than just the factors above, if you want to understand the company properly. If you want to do dive deeper into Stamford Land, you'd also look into what risks it is currently facing. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for Stamford Land you should be aware of.

