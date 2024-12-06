This Stamford Land Insider Increased Their Holding In The Last Year

Viewing insider transactions for Stamford Land Corporation Ltd's (SGX:H07 ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Stamford Land Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Executive Chairman of the Board Chio Kiat Ow for S$338k worth of shares, at about S$0.39 per share. That means that even when the share price was higher than S$0.36 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. It's very possible they regret the purchase, but it's more likely they are bullish about the company. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Chio Kiat Ow was the only individual insider to buy during the last year.

Chio Kiat Ow purchased 3.75m shares over the year. The average price per share was S$0.38. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

SGX:H07 Insider Trading Volume December 6th 2024

Insider Ownership Of Stamford Land

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Stamford Land insiders own 61% of the company, worth about S$328m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Stamford Land Tell Us?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Once you factor in the high insider ownership, it certainly seems like insiders are positive about Stamford Land. One for the watchlist, at least! While it's good to be aware of what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - Stamford Land has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

