Staff at scandal-hit CBI must ask permission to drink at summer party

Rupert Soames, the CBI's new president, has been working to restore its reputation - Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg News

Staff at the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) have been told they need permission from their line manager to drink alcohol at the group’s summer party, after it was rocked by claims of misconduct last year.

The CBI, once Britain’s biggest lobbying group, is imposing strict rules on its summer reception this year. It follows allegations of sexual assault and a toxic culture last year.

Any staff who want to drink alcohol at the evening event will need “explicit line manager approval to do so” and those given the go-ahead must not drink to excess, an insider said.

CBI rules state that staff-only events can only involve alcohol if food is served. The rules are stricter for outward-facing events such as its upcoming London summer reception, which plans to bring together more than 100 “leaders in business and politics”.

For external events involving members, the lobby group has told staff that they “may not drink alcohol during working hours. If the event takes place outside of working hours, line manager approval must be sought in advance.”

Staff have also been warned that the “provision of free alcoholic drinks by the CBI or any third-party organisation is not intended to encourage or facilitate anyone to drink excessively”.

The CBI has been battling to move on from a harassment scandal that erupted in early 2023, when claims included the alleged rape of a female employee at the CBI’s 2019 summer boat party emerged.

Rain Newton-Smith, director-general, was brought in alongside Rupert Soames to recover the CBI's reputation - Darren Staples/Bloomberg

The allegations also included claims of inappropriate touching, sexualised remarks, the propositioning of female colleagues while drunk and widespread cocaine use.

The CBI insisted last year that it had found no evidence or record of the alleged rape. At the same boat party, another manager was accused of attempted sexual assault, which the CBI investigated. An independent review by law firm Fox Williams found that the CBI had failed to sack “toxic” sexual predators and lost the confidence of female staff members.

The scandal led to an exodus of large corporate members that battered the group’s finances, although it received a vote of confidence from its remaining members at an extraordinary general meeting last June.

Rupert Soames, former Serco chief and Sir Winston Churchill’s grandson, was hired as the CBI’s new president late last year and has been working to restore its reputation alongside Rain Newton-Smith, who was brought in as director-general.

Following a major governance overhaul, drastic cost cuts and a huge push to win back support in the City, The CBI has now renewed membership with a number of large companies, including Unilever and GSK.