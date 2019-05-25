Stadiums With the Most Expensive Food

It’s about an hour into this highly anticipated matchup, and the rumbling of your stomach is starting to drown out the loud cheers of your fellow fans. You decide to get up, head down the stairs and make a beeline for the closest concession stand. But as you approach the front of the queue and pull out your wallet to pay, your jaw drops in disbelief at the dollar signs listed behind the register — this definitely isn’t one of the best stadiums with the cheapest food.

Getting sticker shock is one way to ruin an otherwise fun experience. To help sports fans save money on food and drinks, GOBankingRates crunched the numbers across 92 stadiums housing professional basketball, baseball and football teams, and found the 20 most expensive stadiums for concessions. Using data from Team Marketing Report’s Fan Cost indices for the most recent MLB, NBA and NFL seasons, the study factored in the costs of hot dogs, beers and soft drinks for parties of different sizes. Before heading to another sporting event with an empty stomach, make sure to review the prices at your favorite stadiums — and load up beforehand if necessary.

20. Arrowhead Stadium

Total cost for one person: $21.50

$21.50 Total cost for two people: $43

$43 Total cost for a family of four: $55

Drinks don’t come cheap at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri, home of the Kansas City Chiefs. This venue sells beer for $10 a pop, which is tied for the fifth-most expensive alcoholic beverage with five other stadiums on GOBankingRates’ list. You can opt for a soda by shelling out $5.50 instead — but it’s still pricier than the NFL average cost for soft drinks.

19. ROKiT Field at Dignity Health Sports Park

Total cost for one person: $21.50

$21.50 Total cost for two people: $43

$43 Total cost for a family of four: $55

Formerly known as StubHub Center, ROKiT Field at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, houses the Los Angeles Chargers. You can buy a soft drink for $6, which is tied for the fifth-highest soda cost in the study with six other stadiums. However, drink prices at Chargers games may fluctuate in the near future — this NFL team is slated to move permanently into the new L.A. Stadium at Hollywood Park in 2020.

18. Staples Center

Total cost for one person: $21.50

$21.50 Total cost for two people: $43

$43 Total cost for a family of four: $56

Stadium food is relatively pricey at Staples Center, home of the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers — it’s particularly expensive for families. You can purchase a beer for $9.75, a soft drink for $5.25 and a hot dog for $6.50, all of which are more costly than the league’s average for food and drinks. At Dave’s Doghouse on the main concourse, fans can select from favorites such as the mac ‘n’ cheese dog and California dog.

17. Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Total cost for one person: $21.50

$21.50 Total cost for two people: $43

$43 Total cost for a family of four: $55

Luckily for fans who don’t eat meat, there are plenty of vegetarian and vegan options available at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams play. However, you might be out of luck when it comes to quenching your thirst — the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is tied with six other stadiums for the fifth-most expensive soft drinks at $6.

16. Moda Center

Total cost for one person: $21.50

$21.50 Total cost for two people: $43

$43 Total cost for a family of four: $55

Home of the Portland Trail Blazers, the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, sells beer for $10, which is tied with five other stadiums for the fifth-highest alcoholic beverage cost. Soft drinks can also be purchased for $5.50 a pop. To save money, NBA fans might want to consider drinking water instead — visitors are allowed to bring an empty, non-glass water bottle under 32 ounces.

15. United Center

Total cost for one person: $22

$22 Total cost for two people: $44

$44 Total cost for a family of four: $57

Fans of the Chicago Bulls — especially families with children — might face sticker shock at the concession stands in the United Center. You’ll find the fourth-most expensive soft drinks out of all the stadiums in GOBankingRates’ study, at $6.25 per cup. Luckily for adults, beer costs only $9.25, which is slightly cheaper than the NBA average.

14. Target Center

Total cost for one person: $22

$22 Total cost for two people: $44

$44 Total cost for a family of four: $56

If you’re itching to see the Minnesota Timberwolves play at the Target Center in Minneapolis, you should be prepared to pay a pretty penny for beverages. This arena is tied with five other stadiums for the fifth-most expensive beer at $10 and tied with six other stadiums for the fifth-most expensive soft drinks at $6. However, when it comes to food, Target Center offers plenty of options for people who are gluten-free — choose from loaded nachos, rice bowls, smoothies and more.