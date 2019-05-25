Stadiums With the Most Expensive Food

It’s about an hour into this highly anticipated matchup, and the rumbling of your stomach is starting to drown out the loud cheers of your fellow fans. You decide to get up, head down the stairs and make a beeline for the closest concession stand. But as you approach the front of the queue and pull out your wallet to pay, your jaw drops in disbelief at the dollar signs listed behind the register — this definitely isn’t one of the best stadiums with the cheapest food.
Getting sticker shock is one way to ruin an otherwise fun experience. To help sports fans save money on food and drinks, GOBankingRates crunched the numbers across 92 stadiums housing professional basketball, baseball and football teams, and found the 20 most expensive stadiums for concessions. Using data from Team Marketing Report’s Fan Cost indices for the most recent MLB, NBA and NFL seasons, the study factored in the costs of hot dogs, beers and soft drinks for parties of different sizes. Before heading to another sporting event with an empty stomach, make sure to review the prices at your favorite stadiums — and load up beforehand if necessary.
20. Arrowhead Stadium
- Total cost for one person: $21.50
- Total cost for two people: $43
- Total cost for a family of four: $55
Drinks don’t come cheap at Arrowhead Stadium in Missouri, home of the Kansas City Chiefs. This venue sells beer for $10 a pop, which is tied for the fifth-most expensive alcoholic beverage with five other stadiums on GOBankingRates’ list. You can opt for a soda by shelling out $5.50 instead — but it’s still pricier than the NFL average cost for soft drinks.
19. ROKiT Field at Dignity Health Sports Park
- Total cost for one person: $21.50
- Total cost for two people: $43
- Total cost for a family of four: $55
Formerly known as StubHub Center, ROKiT Field at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California, houses the Los Angeles Chargers. You can buy a soft drink for $6, which is tied for the fifth-highest soda cost in the study with six other stadiums. However, drink prices at Chargers games may fluctuate in the near future — this NFL team is slated to move permanently into the new L.A. Stadium at Hollywood Park in 2020.
18. Staples Center
- Total cost for one person: $21.50
- Total cost for two people: $43
- Total cost for a family of four: $56
Stadium food is relatively pricey at Staples Center, home of the NBA’s Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers — it’s particularly expensive for families. You can purchase a beer for $9.75, a soft drink for $5.25 and a hot dog for $6.50, all of which are more costly than the league’s average for food and drinks. At Dave’s Doghouse on the main concourse, fans can select from favorites such as the mac ‘n’ cheese dog and California dog.
17. Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
- Total cost for one person: $21.50
- Total cost for two people: $43
- Total cost for a family of four: $55
Luckily for fans who don’t eat meat, there are plenty of vegetarian and vegan options available at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, where the NFL’s Los Angeles Rams play. However, you might be out of luck when it comes to quenching your thirst — the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum is tied with six other stadiums for the fifth-most expensive soft drinks at $6.
16. Moda Center
- Total cost for one person: $21.50
- Total cost for two people: $43
- Total cost for a family of four: $55
Home of the Portland Trail Blazers, the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, sells beer for $10, which is tied with five other stadiums for the fifth-highest alcoholic beverage cost. Soft drinks can also be purchased for $5.50 a pop. To save money, NBA fans might want to consider drinking water instead — visitors are allowed to bring an empty, non-glass water bottle under 32 ounces.
15. United Center
- Total cost for one person: $22
- Total cost for two people: $44
- Total cost for a family of four: $57
Fans of the Chicago Bulls — especially families with children — might face sticker shock at the concession stands in the United Center. You’ll find the fourth-most expensive soft drinks out of all the stadiums in GOBankingRates’ study, at $6.25 per cup. Luckily for adults, beer costs only $9.25, which is slightly cheaper than the NBA average.
14. Target Center
- Total cost for one person: $22
- Total cost for two people: $44
- Total cost for a family of four: $56
If you’re itching to see the Minnesota Timberwolves play at the Target Center in Minneapolis, you should be prepared to pay a pretty penny for beverages. This arena is tied with five other stadiums for the fifth-most expensive beer at $10 and tied with six other stadiums for the fifth-most expensive soft drinks at $6. However, when it comes to food, Target Center offers plenty of options for people who are gluten-free — choose from loaded nachos, rice bowls, smoothies and more.
13. Golden 1 Center
- Total cost for one person: $22
- Total cost for two people: $44
- Total cost for a family of four: $54
Golden 1 Center, home of the Sacramento Kings in California, is tied with Barclays Center for the third-most expensive beer at $12 per cup. However, attending games as a family of four might provide better value — hot dogs and soft drinks cost $5 apiece, both of which are below the NBA average. Golden 1 Center offers the cheapest soft drinks on this list of stadiums with the most expensive food.
12. Nationals Park
- Total cost for one person: $22
- Total cost for two people: $44
- Total cost for a family of four: $58
Fans of the Washington Nationals might have to go hungry (and thirsty) if they’re unwilling to pay for pricey ballpark food at Nationals Park. The Washington, D.C., venue is tied with three other stadiums for the fourth-most expensive hot dogs at $7, in addition to tying with six other stadiums for the fifth-most expensive soft drinks at $6. There’s one bright spot at the concession stands: This MLB stadium sells the cheapest beer out of all the venues on this list at $9 per cup.
11. Talking Stick Resort Arena
- Total cost for one person: $22.25
- Total cost for two people: $44.50
- Total cost for a family of four: $53.50
You might get a better bang for your buck by attending games at the Talking Stick Resort Arena as a family. This arena, home of the Phoenix Suns, offers the cheapest hot dogs on this list at $4.50 per dog, which is also below the NBA average. Parents might want to forgo alcohol, however — the Talking Stick Resort Arena is tied with three other stadiums for the second-most expensive beer at $12.50.
10. New Era Field
- Total cost for one person: $22.50
- Total cost for two people: $45
- Total cost for a family of four: $59
Watching a football game at New Era Field — home of the NFL’s Buffalo Bills — in Orchard Park, New York, isn’t going to come cheap if you visit the concession stands. This venue is tied with three other stadiums for the fourth-most expensive hot dogs at $7, and it’s also tied with five other stadiums for the fifth-most expensive beer at $10.
9. Soldier Field
- Total cost for one person: $22.75
- Total cost for two people: $45.50
- Total cost for a family of four: $60
If you haven’t visited Soldier Field to watch an NFL game featuring the Chicago Bears, you might be in for a rude surprise thanks to sky-high football food prices. Prepare to pay $7.25 for a hot dog — the third-highest hot dog cost on this list — as well as $10 for a beer, which ties with five other stadiums for the fifth-highest alcoholic beverage cost.
8. Smoothie King Center
- Total cost for one person: $23
- Total cost for two people: $46
- Total cost for a family of four: $57
Ironically, drinks are pricey at the Smoothie King Center. To sip on a beverage while you watch the New Orleans Pelicans play, you’ll need to fork over $6.50 for a soft drink — the third-highest soda cost on GOBankingRates’ list — and $11 for a beer, which is tied with Citi Field for the fourth-highest alcoholic beverage cost. If you’re hungry, though, at least the $5.50 hot dogs are cheaper than the NBA average.
7. Fiserv Forum
- Total cost for one person: $23.50
- Total cost for two people: $47
- Total cost for a family of four: $62
Expect exorbitant charges at the concession stand if you’re planning to watch the NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. This arena sells the second-most expensive hot dogs at $7.50, tied with AmericanAirlines Arena; the fifth-most expensive beer at $10, tied with five other stadiums; and the fifth-most expensive soft drinks at $6, tied with six other stadiums.
6. Citi Field
- Total cost for one person: $23.50
- Total cost for two people: $47
- Total cost for a family of four: $60.50
Located in Queens, Citi Field houses the MLB’s New York Mets. This baseball stadium sells the fifth-most expensive hot dogs in the study at $6.75, and it’s tied with Smoothie King Center for the fourth-most expensive beer at $11. If you’re a Mets fan with cash to spare, you can also check out the various restaurants and exclusive clubs at Citi Field, including the First Data Club, Porsche Grille and more.
5. Barclays Center
- Total cost for one person: $25
- Total cost for two people: $50
- Total cost for a family of four: $64
Casual NBA fans might want to watch the Brooklyn Nets from their TVs at home instead of trekking out to Barclays Center in New York. If you’re adamant about seeing a live game, though, you should know that Barclays Center charges $7 for hot dogs, tying with three other stadiums for the fourth-highest hot dog cost; $12 for beer, tied with Golden 1 Center for the third-highest alcoholic beverage cost; and $6 for soft drinks, tying with six other stadiums for the fifth-highest soda cost.
4. Oracle Arena
- Total cost for one person: $25.50
- Total cost for two people: $51
- Total cost for a family of four: $65
Located in Oakland, California, Oracle Arena has astronomical concession prices worthy of the star power associated with the Golden State Warriors. Visitors to Oracle Arena can expect to pay $7 for hot dogs, tied with three other stadiums for the fourth-highest hot dog cost; $12.50 for beer, tied with three other stadiums for the second-highest alcoholic beverage cost; and $6 for soft drinks, tied with six other stadiums for the fifth-highest soda cost.
3. AmericanAirlines Arena
- Total cost for one person: $26
- Total cost for two people: $52
- Total cost for a family of four: $67
You’ll pay a staggering $13 for beer — the most expensive in this study — if you want an alcoholic beverage while you’re watching the NBA’s Miami Heat at AmericanAirlines Arena. Hot dogs are also pricey at $7.50, tying with Fiserv Forum for the second-most expensive hot dogs on this list. However, you might feel tempted to splurge thanks to general concession options like the footlong Miami dog, the chili cheese dog and more.
2. TD Garden
- Total cost for one person: $26.25
- Total cost for two people: $52.50
- Total cost for a family of four: $65
Consider sticking with water to quench your thirst at TD Garden, home of the NBA’s Boston Celtics. You’ll find the most expensive soft drinks in this study at a whopping $7.50 per cup. Alcohol doesn’t come cheap, either — expect to fork over $12.50 for a beer, which is tied with three other stadiums for the second-highest alcoholic beverage cost.
1. Madison Square Garden
- Total cost for one person: $28
- Total cost for two people: $56
- Total cost for a family of four: $73
Madison Square Garden, home of the New York Knicks, takes the top spot in this ranking of the most expensive stadiums for food. This arena sells the most expensive hot dogs in GOBankingRates’ study at a jaw-dropping $8.50 per dog; beer at $12.50 a pop, tied with three other stadiums for the second-most expensive alcoholic beverage; and the second-most expensive soft drinks at $7 per soda.
Stadiums With the Most Expensive Food and Drinks
Overall, you can expect to pay slightly more for concessions at professional basketball games compared to football and baseball. Out of the top 20 stadiums with the most expensive food and drinks, GOBankingRates counted 13 NBA arenas, five NFL stadiums and only two MLB ballparks. Additionally, stadiums located in expensive areas tend to charge more, which should come as no surprise. Four of the six priciest stadiums for food can be found in California and New York.
Methodology: GOBankingRates analyzed 92 professional sports team stadiums across the NBA, MLB and NFL to find the stadiums with the most expensive and cheapest food and drink options. GOBankingRates used data from Team Marketing Report’s “2019 MLB Fan Cost Index,” “2018-19 NBA Fan Cost Index” and “2018 NFL Fan Cost Index.” Because of data limitations, the NHL and MLS were not included in this study. Using the available data, GOBankingRates found each stadium’s cheapest offering for (1) the cost of a hot dog, (2) the cost of a beer and (3) the cost of a soft drink. GOBankingRates then calculated the total cost for (4) a party of one (consuming one hot dog, one beer and one soft drink), (5) a party of two (consuming two hot dogs, two beers and two soft drinks) and (6) a family of four (consuming four hot dogs, two beers and four soft drinks).
