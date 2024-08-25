SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC): A Good Stock to Buy According to Value Investor Oilfield Partners?

We recently compiled a list of the 10 Best Stocks to Buy According to Value Investor Oldfield Partners. In this article, we are going to take a look at where SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) stands against the other stocks recommended by value investor oilfield partners.

Investors, in general, follow herd mentality, causing share prices to drop too low after bad news and rise too high after good news, a tendency further amplified by momentum investing. However, Oldfield Partners LLP, a boutique, owner-managed fund management firm, believes that price discrepancies generated through hyped up news about a certain theme could easily distract investors from finding potential bargains – lowly valued stocks, trading at a healthy discount to their intrinsic worth.

Oldfield Partners was founded in November 2004 by Richard Oldfield. Richard holds a BA (Hons) in History from Oxford University and authored the investing book Simple but not Easy, published in 2007. He has a distinguished career in investment management and governance with his tenure at Oxford University Investment Committee and Oxford University Endowment Management Ltd as Chairman from 2007 to 2014. He is also a director of Witan Investment Trust plc and a trustee for both the Royal Marsden Cancer Charity and Canterbury Cathedral Trust.

Oldfield Partners serves a global clientele, including endowments, pensions, charities, and family offices. Oldfield Partners employs a value investing strategy with a focused, diversified portfolio, no leverage, and a long-term approach. It employs several distinct strategies: Global Equity, EAFE, Global Equity Income, Global Small cap and Emerging Markets (including EM ex China) through separate accounts or a variety of pooled funds.

An example of Oldfield Partners' contrarian investment philosophy is that of South Africa where political and economic crises can create opportunities to purchase quality assets at significant discounts. However, the country's structural issues, driven by poor policymaking, weakened institutions, corruption, and a hostile business environment, make the potential for high returns from low valuations less certain. Over the past decade, South African capital markets have underperformed, with negative total dollar returns compared to the S&P's annualized return of over 12%. The recent elections in May further disrupted the political status quo, adding to the uncertainty.

Opportunity drives Oldfield Partners' investment strategy, which is why their Emerging Market Fund includes a single Russian investment—Lukoil, a low-cost oil and gas producer. Before the war, the rationale for investing in the stock was its production of a globally traded, dollar-denominated commodity, making it less susceptible to Russia's domestic economy. Since the war, however, the stock has impacted the fund's performance, though it remains one of the better "performers." Over the past three years, while the MSCI Emerging Markets Index has declined by 17%, the oil and gas producer has risen by 62%. Despite this, sanctions have made it impossible for foreign institutions to trade its shares on the Moscow Exchange, forcing the fund to hold them at a "nil value" (zero). The shares remain in custody with dividends still accruing, and the fund continues to seek a legal exit strategy.

Oldfield Partners currently sees more attractive bottom-up investment opportunities in other emerging markets. Although the emerging markets are still generally improving, they make strong valuation targets. While the firm avoids making short-term predictions, their bottom-up valuation models indicate that the fund's holdings remain appealing, both in absolute terms and relative to other opportunities.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Oldfield Partners' Stake Value: $68,711,388

Percentage of Oldfield Partners' 13F Portfolio: 12.98%

Number of Hedge Fund Holders: 50

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) enables businesses to manage their financial, office, and other business functions. For Q2 2024, SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) reported adjusted revenue of $1.452 billion, exceeding forecasts by $20 million and reflecting a 6.5% increase with notable advancements in alternative fund administration and wealth and investment technology.

Adjusted diluted earnings per share rose 17.6% to $1.27, and adjusted EBITDA was $558.9 million with a margin of 38.5%, up 170 basis points. Organic revenue growth was 6.4%, driven by strong performance in alternatives, GIDS, wealth and investment technology, and Intralinks. The GIDS business saw an unexpected boost due to seasonality and accelerated license revenue.

Cash from operations increased 16.8% to $385 million, and the cash flow conversion rate was over 120%. The company reduced debt by $25.2 million, lowering its net leverage ratio to 2.84 times consolidated EBITDA. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) bought back 3.7 million shares for $227 million, marking the highest quarterly buyback in its history. The board has approved a new $1 billion stock repurchase program.

Overall SSNC ranks 3rd on our list of the stocks recommended by value investor oilfield partners.

