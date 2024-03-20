‘Squatter hunter’: For a price, this California man will rid your home of ‘unwanted guests’

Flash Shelton, 57, has made a career out of his singular talent for “squeezing out squatters.”

The California native, who identifies as an “anti-squatter activist, squatter hunter, squatter remover,” says he just does whatever he has to to help people get squatters out of their homes. And sometimes that means using these “unwanted guests’” own strategies against them.

In an interview with KTLA 5, Shelton says many of these offenders aren’t necessarily homeless, but rather career criminals “looking for easy street” — however, now they’ve got him to contend with.

Turning it back on the squatter

Shelton’s passion for the cause started back in 2019 when his father died. His mother decided to sell her Northern California home, but while the house was empty and on the market, seven strangers moved in — even bringing in their own furniture.

Local law enforcement told Shelton there was nothing they could do so he decided to take matters into his own hands.

As Shelton explains to KTLA, squatters sometimes have a fake lease, and so his first move was to have his mother prepare him a phony lease for the property. Then, when the group left one day, he snuck in through an open window and put up cameras, ensured they couldn’t get back in and moved their belongings out onto the driveway.

“I figured out that if they can take a home, I can take a home.”

And now taking homes back has become his full-time gig, with fees starting at $5,000. Social media posts for his business rack up millions of views as he shares clips of confronting squatters or reclaiming possession of a property.

Story continues

He’s even petitioning to have the laws around squatting changed.

Protecting yourself, your investments

KTLA emphasizes that Shelton always works with police and “does his homework to assess the threat” before he moves into a property, but his strategy does put him at risk of physical harm or injury.

However, there’s clearly a need for his services. Headlines of serial squatters or “professional tenants” are commonplace these days. Countless management companies have even created resources for landlords or property managers to help them spot scammers.

For the “mom-and-pop” landlords in the U.S. — many of whom are just trying to secure a little extra stability for their retirement — getting targeted by serial squatters is a worst-case scenario.

