Squarespace Inc CFO Nathan Gooden Sells 9,921 Shares

Nathan Gooden, the CFO of Squarespace Inc (NYSE:SQSP), executed a sale of 9,921 shares in the company on December 20, 2023, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Squarespace Inc is a company that specializes in providing software as a service for website building and hosting. Its customers use pre-built website templates and drag-and-drop elements to create and maintain web presence.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 29,476 shares of Squarespace Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, reflecting the insider's trading activities within the company.

The insider transaction history for Squarespace Inc shows a pattern of selling, with 0 insider buys and 32 insider sells over the past year.

On the date of the insider's recent sale, shares of Squarespace Inc were trading at $30.02, giving the company a market capitalization of approximately $4.159 billion.

The provided insider trend image illustrates the recent insider trading activities at Squarespace Inc, offering a visual representation of the data mentioned above.

