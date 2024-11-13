Spy service officer denies threatening Montreal man who was later imprisoned in Sudan

OTTAWA — A Canadian Security Intelligence Service official has denied threatening a Montreal man who was later imprisoned and allegedly tortured by authorities in Sudan.

The spy service employee, who can only be identified as Witness C to protect their identity, testified Wednesday in Abousfian Abdelrazik's lawsuit against the federal government.

Abdelrazik claims Canadian officials arranged for his arbitrary imprisonment, encouraged his detention by Sudanese authorities and actively obstructed his repatriation to Canada for several years.

The Sudanese-born Abdelrazik was arrested in September 2003 while in his native country to see his ailing mother.

He was questioned in custody by CSIS officers about suspected extremist links.

During two sessions, with Sudanese officials present, CSIS asked about his activities in Canada, his knowledge of people in Montreal and his association with individuals linked to terrorist activity.

Abdelrazik, 62, says he was also tortured by Sudanese authorities during two periods of detention.

He denies involvement in terrorism.

Federal lawyers argue Canada did not urge Sudan to keep him in detention or mistreat him, or create a risk that these things might happen.

Witness C, who had previously spoken to Abdelrazik in Montreal, travelled to Khartoum with another CSIS official in late October 2003.

In Sudan, Abdelrazik recognized Witness C from their earlier contact in Canada.

In Federal Court on Wednesday, the witness testified in French from a separate location, and their voice was disguised to prevent identification.

Witness C acknowledged telling Abdelrazik in Canada that he should not travel, but characterized that as sincere advice to protect him, rather than a threat.

The witness said they warned Abdelrazik that travelling "could be problematic. And so there was no threat whatsoever when those comments were made."

In the post-9-11 era, intelligence services around the world were sharing information about terrorism suspects, the witness said. "So it was not impossible that Mr. Abdelrazik, while travelling abroad, could attract the attention of other services besides Canada. So these are things that were beyond our control."

During cross-examination, Abdelrazik's lawyer Paul Champ asked if the caution had possibly been worded, "You're planning to travel to Sudan. You'll see what happens."

The witness again denied making such a threat.

"Your information is incorrect. What I recall is that it was a suggestion that I made to him. I suggested to him, if he had the intention to travel, it was not a good idea."

Story Continues