Spring Budget 2024: all the housing and property announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt

Rumours have swirled that the Spring Budget 2024 could bring new schemes to help first-time buyers and surprising tax cuts.

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has promised that “building homes for young people” is a priority.But anyone hoping for the much trailed 99 per cent mortgage scheme or stamp duty relief aimed at first-time buyers or downsizers will go home empty handed.

Stamp Duty Land Tax

Instead of relief from stamp duty, the government promised to abolish stamp duty relief.

Multiple Dwellings Relief, which was introduced to those buying more than one house in a single transaction, has been taken away.

Intended to support investment in the private rented sector, Hunt said an external evaluation found "it was being regularly abused".

Non-dom tax status abolished

Hunt has promised to replace the current tax regime for non-domiciled people who live in the UK and pay tax on UK earnings, while maintaining a main home overseas.

The move is one that may cause consternation in London's prime property sector, who rely on overseas investment to sell the capital's most expensive homes.

"The Government will abolish the current tax system for non-doms, get rid of the outdated concept of domicile and the remittance basis in the tax system, and replace it with a modern, simpler and fairer residency-based system," said Hunt.

As of April 2025, new arrivals won't be asked to pay tax on foreign income for four years. If they continue to reside here, they will "pay the same tax as other UK residents.

Hunt called it "a more generous regime than at present and one of the most attractive offers in Europe" and estimated it would raise £2.7 billion for the UK economy.

Regeneration schemes

Two regeneration schemes in London have already been highlighted.

Hunt promises to transform Barking Riverside and Canary Wharf with £242 million of investment, alongside investments in Blackpool, Sheffield and Liverpool.

"Together [this] will build nearly 8,000 houses as well as transforming Canary Wharf into a new hub for life science companies," said Hunt.

"We are launching a new £20m Community Led Housing scheme supporting local communities to deliver the developments they want and need," he added.

There are no details on the new scheme as of yet, but community-led housing projects usually involve involving existing residents in engagement and planning decisions at all stages.

Plans for Barking Riverside, which has received extra funding (Handout)

Barking Riverside is one of London’s largest micro towns planed for the city.

A total of 10,800 homes will to be delivered, with 5,400 left to build. Half of the homes at Barking Riverside have been designated as affordable.

As one of Europe’s largest brownfield regeneration projects, it will will see a disused power station transformed into a Thameside town running along 2km of the river.

Four schools have already been built, plus there’s a new pier for a water bus and a new Overground station.

The housing association-cum-developer L&Q is in partnership with the Mayor of London and Barking Riverside Limited.