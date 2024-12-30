Spotlighting Undiscovered Gems in the US for December 2024

In This Article:
Over the last 7 days, the United States market has remained flat, yet it has experienced a significant rise of 24% over the past year. In light of expected earnings growth of 15% per annum in the coming years, identifying stocks with strong fundamentals and untapped potential can be key to uncovering undiscovered gems in this dynamic environment.
Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In The United States
|
Name
|
Debt To Equity
|
Revenue Growth
|
Earnings Growth
|
Health Rating
|
Eagle Financial Services
|
170.75%
|
12.30%
|
1.92%
|
★★★★★★
|
Morris State Bancshares
|
10.20%
|
-0.28%
|
6.97%
|
★★★★★★
|
Franklin Financial Services
|
173.21%
|
5.55%
|
-1.86%
|
★★★★★★
|
Omega Flex
|
NA
|
0.39%
|
2.57%
|
★★★★★★
|
Parker Drilling
|
46.05%
|
0.86%
|
52.25%
|
★★★★★★
|
First Northern Community Bancorp
|
NA
|
7.65%
|
11.17%
|
★★★★★★
|
Teekay
|
NA
|
-3.71%
|
60.91%
|
★★★★★★
|
ASA Gold and Precious Metals
|
NA
|
7.11%
|
-35.88%
|
★★★★★☆
|
Pure Cycle
|
5.31%
|
-4.44%
|
-5.74%
|
★★★★★☆
|
FRMO
|
0.13%
|
19.43%
|
29.70%
|
★★★★☆☆
Click here to see the full list of 245 stocks from our US Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals screener.
Let's dive into some prime choices out of from the screener.
Power Solutions International
Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Power Solutions International, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems globally with a market cap of $622.37 million.
Operations: PSIX generates revenue primarily from its Engineered Integrated Electrical Power Generation Systems segment, which reported $436.42 million. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately $622.37 million.
Power Solutions International, a nimble player in the engine manufacturing sector, has recently transitioned to the NASDAQ Composite Index. Despite its high net debt to equity ratio of 224.8%, which is considered elevated, the company showcases robust earnings growth of 99.5% over the past year, surpassing industry averages. Trading at a significant discount of 41.5% below estimated fair value suggests potential upside for investors seeking undervalued opportunities. Although its share price has been volatile recently and insider selling was noted in recent months, interest payments are well covered by EBIT at 5.1 times coverage, indicating solid operational performance amidst financial challenges.
-
-
Coincheck Group
Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Coincheck Group N.V. operates cryptocurrency exchanges in Japan and has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion.
Operations: Coincheck Group generates revenue primarily from its cryptocurrency asset segment, amounting to ¥306.16 million.
Coincheck, Inc. has recently turned a corner by achieving profitability this year, marking a significant shift in its financial landscape. Despite trading at 94% below estimated fair value, the company has faced substantial shareholder dilution over the past year. With no debt on its books for five years and positive free cash flow standing at US$3.13 million as of September 2024, Coincheck appears to be managing its finances prudently. However, earnings have seen a notable decline of 41% annually over the last five years, which could raise concerns about future growth prospects despite being added to the NASDAQ Composite Index recently.
-
-
Worthington Steel
Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Worthington Steel, Inc. operates as a steel processor in North America with a market capitalization of $1.63 billion.
Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its Metal Processors and Fabrication segment, amounting to $3.29 billion.
Worthington Steel, a promising player in the steel industry, has demonstrated resilience with earnings growth of 14.5% over the past year, outpacing the broader Metals and Mining sector. The company's net debt to equity ratio stands at a satisfactory 5.5%, indicating prudent financial management. Worthington's recent earnings report shows a turnaround with net income of US$12.8 million compared to a loss last year, despite sales dipping from US$808 million to US$739 million for the quarter. The strategic acquisition of Sitem Group aims to bolster its position in Europe and tap into the growing EV market, potentially improving future profit margins and operational efficiencies.
-
