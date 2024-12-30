Spotlighting Undiscovered Gems in the US for December 2024

Over the last 7 days, the United States market has remained flat, yet it has experienced a significant rise of 24% over the past year. In light of expected earnings growth of 15% per annum in the coming years, identifying stocks with strong fundamentals and untapped potential can be key to uncovering undiscovered gems in this dynamic environment.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals In The United States

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Eagle Financial Services 170.75% 12.30% 1.92% ★★★★★★ Morris State Bancshares 10.20% -0.28% 6.97% ★★★★★★ Franklin Financial Services 173.21% 5.55% -1.86% ★★★★★★ Omega Flex NA 0.39% 2.57% ★★★★★★ Parker Drilling 46.05% 0.86% 52.25% ★★★★★★ First Northern Community Bancorp NA 7.65% 11.17% ★★★★★★ Teekay NA -3.71% 60.91% ★★★★★★ ASA Gold and Precious Metals NA 7.11% -35.88% ★★★★★☆ Pure Cycle 5.31% -4.44% -5.74% ★★★★★☆ FRMO 0.13% 19.43% 29.70% ★★★★☆☆

Let's dive into some prime choices out of from the screener.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Power Solutions International, Inc. designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems globally with a market cap of $622.37 million.

Operations: PSIX generates revenue primarily from its Engineered Integrated Electrical Power Generation Systems segment, which reported $436.42 million. The company's market capitalization stands at approximately $622.37 million.

Power Solutions International, a nimble player in the engine manufacturing sector, has recently transitioned to the NASDAQ Composite Index. Despite its high net debt to equity ratio of 224.8%, which is considered elevated, the company showcases robust earnings growth of 99.5% over the past year, surpassing industry averages. Trading at a significant discount of 41.5% below estimated fair value suggests potential upside for investors seeking undervalued opportunities. Although its share price has been volatile recently and insider selling was noted in recent months, interest payments are well covered by EBIT at 5.1 times coverage, indicating solid operational performance amidst financial challenges.

NasdaqCM:PSIX Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Dec 2024

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Coincheck Group N.V. operates cryptocurrency exchanges in Japan and has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion.