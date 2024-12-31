Spotlighting Undiscovered Gems with Potential in December 2024

As global markets navigate a mixed economic landscape, highlighted by fluctuating consumer confidence and manufacturing data, small-cap stocks have shown resilience with indices like the Russell 2000 posting notable year-to-date gains. In this environment, identifying undiscovered gems requires focusing on companies that demonstrate strong fundamentals and adaptability amid changing economic indicators.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Central Forest Group NA 6.85% 15.11% ★★★★★★ Sugar Terminals NA 3.14% 3.53% ★★★★★★ Ovostar Union 0.01% 10.19% 49.85% ★★★★★★ Industrias del Cobre Sociedad Anónima NA 19.08% 22.33% ★★★★★★ First Northern Community Bancorp NA 7.65% 11.17% ★★★★★★ Standard Bank 0.13% 27.78% 30.36% ★★★★★★ Tianyun International Holdings 10.09% -5.59% -9.92% ★★★★★★ Arab Banking Corporation (B.S.C.) 213.15% 18.58% 29.63% ★★★★☆☆ A2B Australia 15.83% -7.78% 25.44% ★★★★☆☆ Practic NA 3.63% 6.85% ★★★★☆☆

We'll examine a selection from our screener results.

Overview: Sichuan Mingxing Electric Power Co., Ltd. operates in the electric power industry and has a market capitalization of CN¥5.03 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily from its electric power operations, with a market capitalization of CN¥5.03 billion.

Sichuan Mingxing Electric Power, a smaller player in the electric utilities sector, has shown promising financial health with earnings growing 20% annually over the past five years. The company reported sales of CNY 2.13 billion for nine months ending September 2024, up from CNY 2.01 billion last year, and net income increased to CNY 223.81 million from CNY 184.31 million. With a price-to-earnings ratio of 23x below the CN market average of 36x and reduced debt-to-equity ratio from 3.5 to 2.7 over five years, it seems well-positioned for continued profitability despite not outpacing industry growth recently at just under industry levels at around nearly12%.

SHSE:600101 Debt to Equity as at Dec 2024

Overview: Maruzen Co., Ltd. specializes in the manufacture and sale of commercial kitchen equipment, with a market cap of ¥54.93 billion.

Operations: Maruzen generates revenue primarily from the manufacture and sale of commercial kitchen equipment. The company has a market cap of ¥54.93 billion, reflecting its financial standing in the industry.