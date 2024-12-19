Spotlighting Undiscovered Gems On None In December 2024

As global markets navigate a landscape marked by central bank rate cuts and mixed index performances, small-cap stocks have faced challenges, with the Russell 2000 Index underperforming against larger peers like the S&P 500. This environment of economic uncertainty and shifting monetary policies presents an intriguing backdrop for investors seeking undiscovered gems—stocks that may offer potential growth opportunities despite broader market volatility.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals

Name Debt To Equity Revenue Growth Earnings Growth Health Rating Eagle Financial Services 170.75% 12.30% 1.92% ★★★★★★ Omega Flex NA 0.39% 2.57% ★★★★★★ FRoSTA 8.18% 4.36% 16.00% ★★★★★★ Ovostar Union 0.01% 10.19% 49.85% ★★★★★★ Tianyun International Holdings 10.09% -5.59% -9.92% ★★★★★★ MAPFRE Middlesea NA 14.56% 1.77% ★★★★★☆ HOMAG Group NA -31.14% 23.43% ★★★★★☆ Elite Color Environmental Resources Science & Technology 30.80% 12.99% 1.83% ★★★★★☆ Procimmo Group 157.49% 0.65% 4.94% ★★★★☆☆ A2B Australia 15.83% -7.78% 25.44% ★★★★☆☆

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Oki Electric Industry Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and sale of products, technologies, software, and solutions for telecommunication and information systems both in Japan and internationally, with a market capitalization of approximately ¥91.65 billion.

Operations: Oki Electric Industry generates revenue primarily from Enterprise Solutions, contributing ¥203.66 billion, followed by Public Solution at ¥100.10 billion and Component Products at ¥81.69 billion. The EMS segment also adds to the revenue with ¥70.44 billion.

Oki Electric Industry stands out with its impressive earnings growth of 783% over the past year, significantly outperforming the electronic industry's -1.6%. Despite a high net debt to equity ratio of 52%, it offers good value with a price-to-earnings ratio of 3x, well below Japan's market average. Recent developments include an ultracompact photonic chip poised to revolutionize optical sensor applications and a contract for satellite components with Astroscale Japan, highlighting its robust space-quality manufacturing capabilities. The company anticipates net sales of ¥460 billion and operating profit of ¥16 billion for fiscal year ending March 2025.