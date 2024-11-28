Simply Wall St.

Spotlighting Three Undiscovered Gems with Promising Potential

As global markets show resilience with smaller-cap indexes outperforming their larger counterparts, investors are turning their attention to potential opportunities within the small-cap sector. In this environment of broad-based gains and positive economic indicators such as declining jobless claims and rising home sales, identifying stocks with strong fundamentals and growth potential becomes crucial.

Top 10 Undiscovered Gems With Strong Fundamentals

Name

Debt To Equity

Revenue Growth

Earnings Growth

Health Rating

ManpowerGroup Greater China

NA

14.56%

1.58%

★★★★★★

Ovostar Union

0.01%

10.19%

49.85%

★★★★★★

Impellam Group

31.12%

-5.43%

-6.86%

★★★★★★

Tianyun International Holdings

10.09%

-5.59%

-9.92%

★★★★★★

Pro-Hawk

30.16%

-5.27%

-2.93%

★★★★★☆

CTCI Advanced Systems

30.56%

24.10%

29.97%

★★★★★☆

Chita Kogyo

8.34%

2.84%

8.49%

★★★★★☆

A2B Australia

15.83%

-7.78%

25.44%

★★★★☆☆

Wilson

64.79%

30.09%

68.29%

★★★★☆☆

Practic

NA

3.63%

6.85%

★★★★☆☆

Let's explore several standout options from the results in the screener.

Bahnhof

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Bahnhof AB (publ) operates in the Internet and telecommunications sector across Sweden and Europe with a market capitalization of SEK5.67 billion.

Operations: Bahnhof AB (publ) generates revenue primarily from its Internet and telecommunications services across Sweden and Europe. The company reported a net profit margin of 10.5% in the most recent financial period.

Bahnhof, a nimble player in the telecom sector, stands debt-free today, contrasting its 0.9% debt to equity ratio five years ago. Its earnings have surged by 14.6% over the past year, outpacing the industry's 4.4% growth rate. Trading at nearly half below its estimated fair value suggests potential undervaluation in the market's eyes. Recent financials show third-quarter sales reaching SEK 511 million, up from SEK 475 million last year, with net income rising to SEK 60 million from SEK 59 million a year prior. Additionally, Bahnhof's inclusion in the S&P Global BMI Index highlights growing recognition within investment circles.

OM:BAHN B Debt to Equity as at Nov 2024
Yeo Hiap Seng

Simply Wall St Value Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Yeo Hiap Seng Limited is an investment holding company involved in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of food and beverage products across Singapore, China, Malaysia, other Asia Pacific countries, Europe, and the United States with a market capitalization of SGD371.53 million.

and

