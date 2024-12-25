Spotlight On December 2024's Stocks Estimated To Be Trading Below Fair Value

In the midst of a volatile December 2024, global markets have been grappling with cautious Federal Reserve commentary and political uncertainties, leading to declines across major indices. Despite these challenges, the search for undervalued stocks remains crucial as investors look for opportunities that may offer potential value amidst broader market fluctuations.

Top 10 Undervalued Stocks Based On Cash Flows

Name Current Price Fair Value (Est) Discount (Est) HangzhouS MedTech (SHSE:688581) CN¥62.17 CN¥124.03 49.9% Shenzhen Lifotronic Technology (SHSE:688389) CN¥15.43 CN¥30.85 50% Sudarshan Chemical Industries (BSE:506655) ₹1133.35 ₹2252.97 49.7% Lindab International (OM:LIAB) SEK226.40 SEK450.98 49.8% Absolent Air Care Group (OM:ABSO) SEK255.00 SEK509.76 50% NCSOFT (KOSE:A036570) ₩205500.00 ₩409953.04 49.9% STIF Société anonyme (ENXTPA:ALSTI) €24.60 €49.15 49.9% Informa (LSE:INF) £7.992 £15.92 49.8% Surgical Science Sweden (OM:SUS) SEK159.10 SEK317.10 49.8% RENK Group (DB:R3NK) €18.342 €36.46 49.7%

Let's uncover some gems from our specialized screener.

Overview: Atea ASA offers IT infrastructure and related solutions to businesses and public sector organizations in the Nordic countries and Baltic regions, with a market cap of NOK15.53 billion.

Operations: The company's revenue segments are as follows: Norway with NOK8.28 billion, Sweden contributing NOK12.44 billion, Denmark at NOK7.37 billion, Finland bringing in NOK3.62 billion, the Baltics with NOK1.76 billion, and Group Shared Services accounting for NOK9.20 billion.

Estimated Discount To Fair Value: 42.9%

Atea ASA is trading 42.9% below its estimated fair value of NOK243.19, highlighting its potential undervaluation based on discounted cash flows. Recent earnings show stable performance with a slight increase in Q3 net income to NOK 192 million. The company's revenue and earnings are expected to grow faster than the Norwegian market, at rates of 8.3% and 18.9% per year, respectively, although the dividend yield of 5.04% is not well covered by earnings.

Overview: Lime Technologies AB (publ) offers SaaS-based CRM solutions in the Nordic region and has a market cap of approximately SEK4.73 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue of SEK656.49 million from selling and implementing CRM systems.