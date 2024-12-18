Spotlight On ASX Penny Stocks For December 2024

The Australian market has been experiencing some turbulence this December, with the ASX 200 facing a downturn and broader global markets showing signs of strain. Amidst these fluctuations, investors are increasingly looking towards alternative investment opportunities such as penny stocks. Although the term "penny stocks" might seem outdated, these smaller or newer companies can still present unique growth opportunities, especially when backed by strong financials.

Top 10 Penny Stocks In Australia

Name Share Price Market Cap Financial Health Rating Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO) A$0.76 A$139.45M ★★★★☆☆ LaserBond (ASX:LBL) A$0.55 A$64.47M ★★★★★★ Helloworld Travel (ASX:HLO) A$1.915 A$311.8M ★★★★★★ Austin Engineering (ASX:ANG) A$0.50 A$310.07M ★★★★★☆ SHAPE Australia (ASX:SHA) A$2.85 A$236.3M ★★★★★★ MaxiPARTS (ASX:MXI) A$1.77 A$97.91M ★★★★★★ Navigator Global Investments (ASX:NGI) A$1.59 A$779.23M ★★★★★☆ SKS Technologies Group (ASX:SKS) A$1.59 A$217.98M ★★★★★★ Vita Life Sciences (ASX:VLS) A$1.83 A$102.64M ★★★★★★ Servcorp (ASX:SRV) A$4.92 A$485.43M ★★★★☆☆

Click here to see the full list of 1,051 stocks from our ASX Penny Stocks screener.

Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.

Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Eclipse Metals Limited is a mineral exploration company focused on rare earth element deposits in Australia and Greenland, with a market cap of A$15.76 million.

Operations: The company's revenue segment is solely derived from Mineral Exploration, amounting to A$0.0088 million.

Market Cap: A$15.76M

Eclipse Metals Limited operates as a pre-revenue mineral exploration company, primarily focused on rare earth elements in Australia and Greenland. With a market cap of A$15.76 million, the company recently filed a follow-on equity offering of A$1.14 million to bolster its financial position, although it faces challenges with short-term liabilities exceeding assets by A$199.2K. Despite being debt-free and having an experienced board with an average tenure of 11.2 years, Eclipse Metals has seen shareholder dilution over the past year and struggles with high share price volatility and increasing losses at 35.4% annually over five years.

ASX:EPM Debt to Equity History and Analysis as at Dec 2024

Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Perenti Limited is a global mining services company with a market capitalization of A$1.23 billion.

Operations: Perenti's revenue is primarily derived from its Contract Mining Services segment, which generated A$2.54 billion, followed by Drilling Services at A$598.10 million and Mining Services and Idoba at A$239.06 million.