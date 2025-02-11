Spotlight On 3 TSX Penny Stocks With Market Caps Over CA$8M

In This Article:
Amid ongoing discussions about tariffs and their potential impact on trade, the Canadian market continues to navigate a complex economic landscape. With an emphasis on diversification as a strategy for 2025, investors are encouraged to explore various asset classes, including penny stocks. Although the term "penny stocks" might seem outdated, these investments often represent smaller or newer companies that can offer significant growth opportunities when backed by solid financial health.
Top 10 Penny Stocks In Canada
|
Name
|
Share Price
|
Market Cap
|
Financial Health Rating
|
Silvercorp Metals (TSX:SVM)
|
CA$4.57
|
CA$1B
|
★★★★★★
|
Alvopetro Energy (TSXV:ALV)
|
CA$4.985
|
CA$177.31M
|
★★★★★★
|
Mandalay Resources (TSX:MND)
|
CA$4.73
|
CA$439.49M
|
★★★★★★
|
Pulse Seismic (TSX:PSD)
|
CA$2.45
|
CA$120.49M
|
★★★★★★
|
Findev (TSXV:FDI)
|
CA$0.51
|
CA$14.32M
|
★★★★★★
|
PetroTal (TSX:TAL)
|
CA$0.70
|
CA$628.96M
|
★★★★★★
|
Foraco International (TSX:FAR)
|
CA$2.41
|
CA$236.24M
|
★★★★★☆
|
East West Petroleum (TSXV:EW)
|
CA$0.045
|
CA$3.62M
|
★★★★★★
|
NamSys (TSXV:CTZ)
|
CA$1.00
|
CA$26.06M
|
★★★★★★
|
Hemisphere Energy (TSXV:HME)
|
CA$1.91
|
CA$176.7M
|
★★★★★☆
Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.
Happy Creek Minerals
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★☆
Overview: Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada with a market cap of CA$8.85 million.
Operations: Currently, there are no reported revenue segments for the company.
Market Cap: CA$8.85M
Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. is a pre-revenue company with a market cap of CA$8.85 million, focusing on mineral exploration in Canada. Despite having no debt and reducing its losses over the past five years, the company faces challenges due to its insufficient cash runway and unprofitable status. Recent fieldwork at properties like Silverboss and Hen-DL indicates potential for copper-gold mineralization, while ongoing exploration at the Fox Tungsten Project aims to expand resources through extensive drilling plans set for mid-2025. However, Happy Creek's financial volatility remains high compared to most Canadian stocks, reflecting inherent risks typical of penny stocks.
TNR Gold
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★☆☆
Overview: TNR Gold Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring mineral properties, with a market cap of CA$10.45 million.
Operations: TNR Gold Corp. has not reported any revenue segments.
Market Cap: CA$10.45M
TNR Gold Corp., with a market cap of CA$10.45 million, is a pre-revenue company engaged in mineral exploration. It benefits from having no debt and an experienced management team with an average tenure of 7.4 years, but faces challenges due to its limited cash runway of less than a year and unprofitable status. The company's short-term assets (CA$178.3K) comfortably cover its short-term liabilities (CA$6.2K). Recent earnings reports show reduced quarterly net losses compared to the previous year, yet the nine-month figures reveal significant financial setbacks compared to past profits, highlighting ongoing volatility concerns typical for penny stocks.
-
Vulcan Minerals
Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★★★
Overview: Vulcan Minerals Inc. is a precious and base metals exploration company focused on acquiring, evaluating, and exploring mineral properties in Newfoundland and Labrador, with a market cap of CA$16.81 million.
Operations: No revenue segments have been reported.
Market Cap: CA$16.81M
Vulcan Minerals Inc., with a market cap of CA$16.81 million, is a pre-revenue exploration company focused on Newfoundland and Labrador, operating without debt. Recent updates highlight active drilling at the McNeilly zone of the Colchester Property and promising sampling results from the Springdale project, indicating potential copper-gold mineralization. Despite stable weekly volatility over the past year, Vulcan remains unprofitable with increasing losses over five years. The company's short-term assets (CA$6 million) exceed both short-term liabilities (CA$62.6K) and long-term liabilities (CA$5.1M), providing some financial stability amid its exploratory endeavors in precious and base metals sectors.
