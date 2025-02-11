Spotlight On 3 TSX Penny Stocks With Market Caps Over CA$8M

Amid ongoing discussions about tariffs and their potential impact on trade, the Canadian market continues to navigate a complex economic landscape. With an emphasis on diversification as a strategy for 2025, investors are encouraged to explore various asset classes, including penny stocks. Although the term "penny stocks" might seem outdated, these investments often represent smaller or newer companies that can offer significant growth opportunities when backed by solid financial health.

Top 10 Penny Stocks In Canada

Name Share Price Market Cap Financial Health Rating Silvercorp Metals (TSX:SVM) CA$4.57 CA$1B ★★★★★★ Alvopetro Energy (TSXV:ALV) CA$4.985 CA$177.31M ★★★★★★ Mandalay Resources (TSX:MND) CA$4.73 CA$439.49M ★★★★★★ Pulse Seismic (TSX:PSD) CA$2.45 CA$120.49M ★★★★★★ Findev (TSXV:FDI) CA$0.51 CA$14.32M ★★★★★★ PetroTal (TSX:TAL) CA$0.70 CA$628.96M ★★★★★★ Foraco International (TSX:FAR) CA$2.41 CA$236.24M ★★★★★☆ East West Petroleum (TSXV:EW) CA$0.045 CA$3.62M ★★★★★★ NamSys (TSXV:CTZ) CA$1.00 CA$26.06M ★★★★★★ Hemisphere Energy (TSXV:HME) CA$1.91 CA$176.7M ★★★★★☆

Let's review some notable picks from our screened stocks.

Overview: Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. is involved in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada with a market cap of CA$8.85 million.

Operations: Currently, there are no reported revenue segments for the company.

Happy Creek Minerals Ltd. is a pre-revenue company with a market cap of CA$8.85 million, focusing on mineral exploration in Canada. Despite having no debt and reducing its losses over the past five years, the company faces challenges due to its insufficient cash runway and unprofitable status. Recent fieldwork at properties like Silverboss and Hen-DL indicates potential for copper-gold mineralization, while ongoing exploration at the Fox Tungsten Project aims to expand resources through extensive drilling plans set for mid-2025. However, Happy Creek's financial volatility remains high compared to most Canadian stocks, reflecting inherent risks typical of penny stocks.

Overview: TNR Gold Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring mineral properties, with a market cap of CA$10.45 million.