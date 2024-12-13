Spotlight On 3 Penny Stocks With Market Caps Over US$40M

As global markets navigate a landscape of mixed economic signals, with major U.S. indices like the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite reaching record highs while others such as the Russell 2000 experience declines, investors are paying close attention to growth opportunities in various sectors. Penny stocks, though often overlooked due to their historical association with volatility, remain an intriguing area for those seeking potential value in smaller or newer companies. When backed by strong financials, these stocks can offer a blend of growth and stability that larger firms might not provide.

Top 10 Penny Stocks

Name Share Price Market Cap Financial Health Rating DXN Holdings Bhd (KLSE:DXN) MYR0.51 MYR2.54B ★★★★★★ Embark Early Education (ASX:EVO) A$0.765 A$140.36M ★★★★☆☆ Datasonic Group Berhad (KLSE:DSONIC) MYR0.43 MYR1.2B ★★★★★★ Hil Industries Berhad (KLSE:HIL) MYR0.885 MYR293.77M ★★★★★★ ME Group International (LSE:MEGP) £2.145 £808.16M ★★★★★★ Bosideng International Holdings (SEHK:3998) HK$4.14 HK$45.59B ★★★★★★ LaserBond (ASX:LBL) A$0.55 A$64.47M ★★★★★★ Begbies Traynor Group (AIM:BEG) £1.01 £159.32M ★★★★★★ Lever Style (SEHK:1346) HK$0.87 HK$539.57M ★★★★★★ Secure Trust Bank (LSE:STB) £3.58 £68.28M ★★★★☆☆

Click here to see the full list of 5,707 stocks from our Penny Stocks screener.

Underneath we present a selection of stocks filtered out by our screen.

Simply Wall St Financial Health Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Feiyu Technology International Company Ltd. is an investment holding company focused on developing and operating various games in Mainland China, with a market cap of HK$365.63 million.

Operations: The company generates revenue from the provision of online game services, amounting to CN¥220.04 million.

Market Cap: HK$365.63M

Feiyu Technology International, with a market cap of HK$365.63 million, generates CN¥220.04 million in revenue from online game services in Mainland China. The seasoned management and board bring stability, though the company faces challenges with negative earnings growth of -49.5% over the past year and declining profit margins from 9% to 4.6%. While short-term assets cover both short and long-term liabilities, debt is not well-covered by operating cash flow at 17%. Despite a volatile share price recently, Feiyu maintains more cash than total debt and has avoided shareholder dilution over the past year.