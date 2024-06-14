Spotlight On 3 Chinese Growth Companies With Insider Ownership Above 17%

Amid fluctuating global markets, China's economic landscape presents a mixed picture with signs of recovery in the property sector despite overall market retreats. In such an environment, examining growth companies with substantial insider ownership could offer valuable insights into firms that potentially have aligned interests between management and shareholders.

Top 10 Growth Companies With High Insider Ownership In China

Name Insider Ownership Earnings Growth KEBODA TECHNOLOGY (SHSE:603786) 12.8% 25.1% Arctech Solar Holding (SHSE:688408) 38.6% 24.8% Sineng ElectricLtd (SZSE:300827) 36.5% 39.8% Ningbo Deye Technology Group (SHSE:605117) 24.8% 28.4% Eoptolink Technology (SZSE:300502) 26.7% 39.4% Anhui Huaheng Biotechnology (SHSE:688639) 31.5% 28.4% Fujian Wanchen Biotechnology Group (SZSE:300972) 15.3% 75.9% UTour Group (SZSE:002707) 24% 33.1% Xi'an Sinofuse Electric (SZSE:301031) 36.8% 43.1% Offcn Education Technology (SZSE:002607) 26.1% 65.3%

Let's take a closer look at a couple of our picks from the screened companies.

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★★

Overview: Ningbo Deye Technology Group Co., Ltd. operates in the manufacturing and sale of heat exchangers, inverters, and dehumidifiers across regions including China, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and India with a market capitalization of CN¥42.50 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through the manufacture and sale of heat exchangers, inverters, and dehumidifiers across various global markets.

Insider Ownership: 24.8%

Ningbo Deye Technology Group, with a P/E ratio of 26x below the Chinese market average of 30.1x, is positioned attractively in terms of value. The company's earnings are expected to grow by 28.4% per year, outpacing the Chinese market forecast of 22.8%. Despite high volatility in its share price recently, it maintains a strong projected return on equity at 34.1%. However, its dividend coverage is weak due to insufficient cash flows from operations. Recent financial results show a decline in quarterly net income and revenue compared to the previous year.

SHSE:605117 Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★★☆

Overview: Naruida Technology Co., Ltd. is a Chinese company specializing in the manufacture and sale of polarized multifunctional active phased array radars, with a market capitalization of approximately CN¥10.06 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue primarily through the production and sales of radar products, amounting to CN¥208.86 million.

Insider Ownership: 17.8%

Naruida Technology is poised for significant growth with expected annual earnings increasing by 58.5% and revenue by 52.3%, both well above the Chinese market averages of 22.8% and 13.9%, respectively. Despite its high volatility in share price, the company maintains a robust profit margin though reduced from last year, at 28.3%. Recent events include a stock split and regular dividend payout, indicating active management engagement amidst its rapid growth trajectory.

SHSE:688522 Ownership Breakdown as at Jun 2024

Simply Wall St Growth Rating: ★★★★☆☆

Overview: Winning Health Technology Group Co., Ltd. operates in the healthcare technology sector, providing integrated solutions and services, with a market capitalization of approximately CN¥13.30 billion.

Operations: The company generates revenue through its integrated healthcare technology solutions and services.

Insider Ownership: 22.7%

Winning Health Technology Group, a Chinese healthcare firm, demonstrates promising growth with an earnings forecast increase of 25.6% annually, outpacing the market's 22.8%. Despite a low forecasted return on equity of 10.4%, the company has high insider ownership and no substantial insider selling reported in the past three months. Recent financials show a significant turnaround with net income reaching CNY 357.96 million from CNY 108.64 million last year, supported by robust sales growth to CNY 3.16 billion.

SZSE:300253 Earnings and Revenue Growth as at Jun 2024

