Spotify Turns Profitable in 2024: What Investors Need to Know

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) is one of the world's leading audio streaming platforms, with 640 million MAUs (Monthly Active Users) as of September 2024. This includes 252 million premium subscribers and 402 million ad-supported users. According to Statista's report, Spotify has a dominant 31.7% market share in the global music streaming industry, more than double that of the second-place contender Tencent Music (14.4%).

Spotify's business model relies on two primary streams: premium subscriptions and ad-supported services. The ad-supported segment generates revenue through audio, display, and video advertisements featured on its extensive catalog of music and podcasts. In the premium segment, revenue comes from direct subscriptions, partnerships with telecom providers offering bundled packages, and collaborations that integrate Spotify Premium with other services. Spotify offers diverse subscription options to cater to different user needs, such as the Standard, Family, Duo, and Student plans. These plans vary by region, aligning with demographic trends and user preferences. Importantly, Spotify's premium growth primarily stems from converting ad-supported users to premium subscribers, enhancing its overall user base and revenue.Spotify enjoys a vast global footprint as it operates in 184 countries and territories. Europe leads with 27% of MAUs, followed by North America with 18%. Notably, the platform's fastest-growing regions are Latin America (22% MAUs) and the Rest of the World (33% MAUs).

Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Review

Spotify delivered strong third-quarter financial results as the revenue jumped 19% year-over-year to 3,988 million on a constant currency basis, driven by increases in subscriber numbers and Average Revenue Per User (ARPU). Premium subscriber revenue surged by 21% year-over-year to 3,516 million, supported by a 12% rise in premium subscribers and an ARPU increase of 11% to 4.71. The ARPU improvement reflects the benefits of price increases, though partially offset by an unfavorable product mix. Meanwhile, ad-supported revenue grew by 7% year over year to 472 million, primarily due to the number of impressions sold, partially offset by weak pricing in music and podcast advertisements.

Spotify outperformed management expectations, with MAU net additions reaching 14 million (versus guidance of 13 million) and premium net additions hitting 6 million (versus 5 million). These gains were largely fueled by Spotify's strategic promotional campaigns targeting new users and encouraging premium subscriptions.The gross margin improved by 470 bps year-over-year to 31.1% due to lower content costs in music streaming and audiobooks. Furthermore, operating margins improved by 1040 bps year-over-year to 11.4%, driven by strong gross margins, lower personnel-related costs, and marketing costs. However, these benefits were slightly tempered by social charges, which are tied to employee share-based compensation and influenced by movements in Spotify's stock price.

