Is Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Among Israel Englander’s Top Stock Picks Heading Into 2025?

Israel Englander has always inspired the investment world by founding and managing the second-most profitable hedge fund in history. The Brooklyn-born billionaire investor began his career on Wall Street in 1970. After gaining valuable experience in trading and investment management, he founded Millennium Management in 1989.

Millennium Management has become one of the world's largest and most successful hedge funds, managing $210 billion in 13F securities as of Q3 2024. Innovative investment strategies and a focus on risk management are the tenets that have propelled the hedge fund to tremendous success. Since its inception, Englander’s hedge fund has averaged 14% in annual returns, solidifying its position in the highly competitive hedge fund landscape. The hedge fund has also racked up over $56 billion in cumulative profits for investors since its inception.

Millennium Management had its best year in 2000, when the dot-com bust started, and the S&P 500 was down 10%. Thanks to its multi-strategy approach, it returned 35%, which consistently produces positive returns. As the CEO, Englander only had one down year, a 3% decline at the height of the financial crisis in 2008. The impressive performance stems from the billionaire investor focusing on unique investment strategies emphasizing diversification and risk management. Likewise, Englander advocates for a multi-strategy approach that makes it easy to capitalize on various market opportunities.

Millennium Management's diversification strategy was highlighted when they sold tech stocks to invest in an index fund, emphasizing long-term growth and risk mitigation. Israel Englander remains focused on expanding the firm and leveraging technology to stay competitive.

In 2023, Israel Englander topped Bloomberg’s list of highest-earning hedge fund managers with $2.8 billion in net earnings. Millennium Management earned $600 million from commodities last year but lagged behind Citadel's $8 billion in 2022. Bloomberg cited sources saying Millennium's struggles are due to Englander's tight control. Financial Times reported Millennium manages $60 billion in assets, employs 5,400 people, and has 17 offices. The fund returned 8.3% in 2023, 12.5% in 2022, 13.6% in 2021, and 25.9% in 2020.

