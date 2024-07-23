Spotify Sees Record Profit in Q2 Following Subscription Price Hike and Layoffs

Spotify reported record profit in the fiscal second quarter Tuesday, beating Wall Street expectations, a result of a slimmed down work force and hiking subscription prices, as well as expanded digital offerings.

Here are the top-line results:

Revenue: €3.81 billion, up 20% year-over-year

Net Profit: €274 million, compared to a net loss of €302 million in 2023

Subscribers: Grew 12% year-over-year to 246 million subscribers

Monthly Active Users: Grew 14% year-over-year to 626 million

Spotify’s operating costs declined 16% in the second quarter due mostly to “a decrease in personnel and related costs and lower marketing spend.” Gross margin for the period was 29.2% compared to 24.1% in the year prior.

In June, Spotify announced it was hiking premium plan rates in the U.S. for the second time in one year. The Premium individual plan increased by $1, from $10.99 to $11.99 per month, a 20% hike over the last two years. The Premium Family plan, which allows at least six members, increased by $3, from $16.99 to $19.99 per month.

The audio streaming giant slashed around 17% of its workforce in December, laying off around 1,500 staffers. They followed a January reduction of 600 workers from its podcast division, and another 200 in June 2023.

